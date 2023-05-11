If you know the meaning behind the mysterious letters “BE” and “BA,” inscribed in iron by the second floor windows of the former Aalfs Manufacturing Building, please contact Tom Munson.

“I’ve passed by here hundreds of times,” the Sioux City Public Museum’s archives manager said. “Yet I’ve never been able to figure out the origins of those letters.”

To be fair, Munson is, otherwise, an encyclopedia when it comes to obscure Sioux City history.

Which makes him the go-to guy for the third annual “Pints for Preservation” Architectural Hunt and Trivia Contest, created by the Sioux City Historic Preservation and Commission.

The architectural hunt – in which participants can pick up a scorecard in order to spot distinctive features along Historic Fourth Street, along Jennings, Virginia, Court and Iowa streets – starts with an 11 a.m. May 20 signup at Rebos, 1107 Fourth St.

The trivia contest – which tests the knowledge of participants when it comes to Sioux City minutiae – will start at 2 p.m. May 20 at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St.

Both events will cap off a week of history-related activities include Rocklin Manufacturing, 110 S. Jennings St., being honored with the Treasure of Sioux City Award at 3 p.m. May 19 at the Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St., and the announcement of a coloring book contest for all Siouxland elementary school students at 3:30 p.m.

Sprinkled throughout Sioux City Historic Preservation Week will be downtown walking tours, a “History at High Noon” program and, even, a 1.5 - 1.75 mile bike ride with several city landmarks spotted along the way.

But it is the architectural hunt and trivia contest that promises to be the most fun. And it has nothing to do with the fact that the Weekender is one of the event’s sponsor, in case you were wondering.

“We started the architectural hunt in 2021 but, because of COVID, it was a bit under everybody’s radar,” Preservation Week Coordinator Amy Macfarlane explained. “Last year, we attracted more people. This year, since we’re closer to several of the bars and restaurants on Historic Fourth Street we’re hoping for an even bigger crowd.”

That is certainly Munson’s hope. He thinks downtown’s lower Fourth Street is an overlooked aspect of the growth of the city.

“Originally, downtown Sioux City sprung up around Pearl and Water streets,” he said. “(Circa the early-to-mid 1880s) the further east you went on Fourth Street, the more likely you’d find wooden structures that were used as residential homes.”

This was until the city experienced a major boom in the economy during the late 1880s through the early 1890s.

During this period, the opulent buildings at 1004 Fourth St. (the longtime home of Levitch Furniture and, more recently, the final site for Francis Canteen) and 1008 Fourth St. (formerly a hotel and, currently, the home of the Key Club and Majors Sports Bar) exemplified optimism of further growth in the future.

“Many of the buildings also had their names engraved for everyone to see,” Munson said, looking at the Major Building, which, ironically, houses a pub named Majors. “This building housed everything from apartments to businesses. It also served as a site for the University of the Northwest’s College of Commerce, which was later renamed Morningside College.”

Both the Major (named after Robert Ortel Major) and the Boston Block (aka the former Aalfs) was designed by architects E.W. Loft and William McLaughlin in a style known as Richardsonian Romanesque. You can easily identify the aesthetic, which included heavy stone construction and numerous decorative arches.

“The Romanesque style of architecture was considered cutting edge for the time,” Munson said. “It was also favored by the east coast businesspeople who invested heavily into to Sioux City during its economic boom.”

Alas, the boom was over by the mid-1890s and Fourth Street’s over-the-top buildings became a bit less opulent over time.

Such buildings include the Lee Block (which now houses Soho American Kitchen & Bar and Buffalo Alice) and Egralharve Building (named after George Badgerow’s sons Egbert, Ralph and Harvey, which is now home to Sioux City Expansion Center) provided an example of the streamlined style.

Occupying the eastern end of Historic Fourth Street is a stately Richardsonian Romanesque structure at 1128 Fourth St. which has been everything from a bank to a furniture store to a hangout for the El Forastero Motorcycle Club to, currently, the Heidman Law Firm.

“The story of Fourth Street is colorful and it reflects Sioux City from its boom days ‘til today,” Munson said. “The history of the entire community can be traced from the buildings we’ve probably driven past so many times.”

“Sioux City Historic Preservation Week gives us a chance to discover the real stories of what made Sioux City tick,” he added.