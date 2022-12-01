The incredible story of a Sioux City comic shop owner's side gig as a TV zombie

Question no. 1: Are you claustrophobic?

Question no. 2: Are you allergic to latex?

Question no. 3: Are you available to work on a moment’s notice?

Those were the questions that casting directors queried Kevin McGarry about regarding the 11th (and final) season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror cult TV series “The Walking Dead.”

Already a fan of both the show and the eponymous comic book series it was based on, McGarry was dying to play, um, an upright dead dude on “The Walking Dead.”

After all, his son Sean McGarry, a budding filmmaker and a recent graduate of Georgia State University, had already found work as a background actor (aka an extra) in movies and television shows.

“Sean was living in Atlanta, which has a pretty substantial center for film productions,” McGarry, a Sioux City native, explained. “Sean called, saying a TV show was casting a part I’d be perfect for.”

McGarry, who owns ACME Comics & Collectibles with his wife Fran McGarry, had previously tended bar at the Ickey Nickel.

“Sean said (the Netflix series) ‘Ozark’ was looking for an actor to play a bartender,” McGarry recalled. “Since it was for a dive bartender, I imagined they’d be looking for a burly, tough-looking guy and didn’t think I’d have a chance.”

Instead, the slight and slender McGarry was hired for the role.

“It turned out that being an experienced bartender in real life landed me the part,” he said.

With his foot in the door, McGarry decided to keep on looking for background roles.

“Sean was leaving to work on a project in Canada and needed me to house- and cat-sit for him in Atlanta,” he said. “While in Georgia, I started checking social media sites for background acting roles.”

One of the first shows he was hired for was on “The Walking Dead.”

“Originally, Sean was a ‘walker’ (or nonspeaking zombie) on the show,” McGarry said. “Eventually, I became a ‘walker’ as well.”

In case you’re not familiar with the series, “The Walking Dead” features a large ensemble cast playing survivors of a zombie apocalypse. The show, which stars Norman Reedus, has the survivors trying to stay alive under near-constant threat of the “walkers.”

Over the course of 11 seasons and 177 episodes, “The Walking Dead” has acquired a rabid fanbase who’ve even been known to follow production crews on location shoots.

Which isn’t too difficult to do on “The Walking Dead” which prefers filming in natural settings as opposed to inside a studio.

”All of the ‘walkers’ would be secluded inside of a bus that had no see-through windows,” McGarry explained. “We would then be driven to a secret location as a way to keep us away from nosy fans.”

However, once on the set, it’s hard for McGarry and his fellow “undead” actors to fade in anonymity.

”Well, when you’ve spent three hours in a makeup chair to look like a dead person, you actually do look like a dead person,” he noted.

Plus “walkers” may be in zombie makeup for up to 14 hours a day. That’s why prospective background actors are asked if they’re allergic to latex or if having layers of prosthetics would make them feel claustrophobic.

Also actors will have to be able to withstand cold conditions.

”Even though we filmed in Georgia, ‘The Walking Dead’ isn’t a show where you’d many see sunny days,” McGarry said. “Instead, you’re in the middle of nowhere while wearing lightweight clothing for hours. It can get very chilly very quickly.”

Despite that, he has nothing but positive things about “The Walking Dead’s” cast and crew.

”For many of the actors, the show has been a second family for them,” McGarry said.

Something that McGarry will always remember is how to act like one of “The Walking Dead.” Surprisingly, he reflects back on his days at the Ickey Nickel.

”The best way to describe it is to act as if you’re a guy who is at a bar at 2 a.m. Saturday,” he said. “The ‘walkers’ aren’t steady on their feet and neither is the guy at the bar.”

It’s been months since the final season of “The Walking Dead” was filmed and, on Nov. 20, the series-ender was shown on AMC.

McGarry hosted a watching party at ACME Comics & Collectibles in which he was able to spill all of the backstage stories to both his guests as well as his wife Fran.

”I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone about season 11 plot twists,” he said. “Plus Fran would’ve killed me if I spoiled the ending for her.”

Such secrecy is common with high profile projects and both Sean and Kevin McGarry have a few of those coming in the future.

While McGarry is back in Sioux City after a six-month stay-over in Atlanta, he’s not ruling out a return engagement.

”There are already enough spinoff series to ‘The Walking Dead,’ like ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ that I don’t think my days as a zombie aren’t over quite yet,” McGarry said. “I’m also looking forward to playing more living people.”