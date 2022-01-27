The road less traveled may lead to optimal physical and mental health benefits

Falling every year on Jan. 20, National Take a Walk Outdoors Day encourages Americans to go on a hike, jaunt or stroll in the sunshine.

But what happens the warmth of the sun does nothing to counteract frigid chilly wind gusts of more than 20 mph nor a midday temp that wouldn't budge beyond the single digits?

Hmm, holding National Take a Walk Day Outdoors Day in January doesn't seem like the best way to draw a crowd. However, Woodbury County Conservation Board naturalist Kari Sandage was willing to tough it out.

"We had a few people signed up for today's nature hike but canceled due to the weather," she said, inside a conference room at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. "I'm willing to take a brisk walk on a January morning if you are."

The Weekender is always up for a challenge and, apparently, so was Sandage.

A Nature Center naturalist for nearly two years, Sandage grew up in Atlantic, Iowa. After graduating with a bachelor's degree from Central College, in Pella, Iowa, she was accepted into the Peace Corps Master's International Program at Antioch University, in Keene, New Hampshire.

It was during grad school that Sandage worked as a Peace Corps volunteer, teaching environmental science to kids in Nicaragua.

That experience probably helped her to secure positions as a park ranger in Alaska as well as in Alabama once she graduated.

Huh, Sandage worked in both Alaska and Alabama? Guess returning to her home state of Iowa represents the perfect middle ground between the last frontier of Alaska and Alabama's relentless heat and humidity, right?

"To be honest, I like the heat more than I do the cold weather," she admitted.

Indeed, Sandage is looking forward to a trip to Italy later this year. Plus, her dream job would be something in a tropical climate.

Even better, she'd like to relocate to a Spanish-speaking country.

Fluent in Spanish, Sandage spends her personal time, reading books that have been translated into Spanish.

"If you're not exposed to a language on a regular basis, you lose your understanding of the language," she explained. "Reading Spanish language books helps me out a lot."

(Perhaps, Sandage has researched ways not to freeze to death while hiking?)

"It's common sense, actually," she said. "Make sure to dress warmly, covering all exposed skin with hats and gloves if possible."

Plus Sandage suggested dressing in layers, which can be removed if you get too warm.

"It is just a matter of getting your heart rate up," she said. "Getting your blood pumping again."

Having said that, an outing on Take a Walk Outdoors Day isn't strictly beneficial for your physical health. It can also be psychological fulfilling.

"Many people suffer from the 'winter blues' or any form of seasonal affective disorder," Sandage said. "Being out and about in nature can really raise your mood."

She said the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center saw a steady increase in attendance at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is very easy to be socially distant on a hiking trail," Sandage said. "On the other hand, walking is something you can also do with kids, friends or anyone you'd like to spend time with."

Which is nice since you never know who you'll meet at the Nature Center, whether it is a turkey, a deer or a condor or two.

"People enjoy the Nature Center for the experience," Sandage said. "You get to see wildlife but the Nature Center is so close to the city."

Who knows? Sandage may even bring her boyfriend and their cat on an outdoor saunter some day.

"I wouldn't mind bringing my boyfriend here," she said with a sigh. "But our cat is big, mean and a bit crazy. The cat can stay at home."

