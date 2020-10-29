The Weekender's Guide to Halloween 2020 (*Marshmallow Peep fans, proceed with caution!)

The novel coronavirus has seriously crippled the way we watch professional sports like football, baseball and basketball.

And those popcorn flicks that you were primed to see during the summer or the Hollywood blockbusters you wanted to see this holiday season? Um, maybe next year. If we're lucky.

OK, we suppose going with our sports and our flicks is bad but we'll get by.

However, COVID-19 wasn't done pissing us off yet.

NO PEEPS?!? DAMN YOU, PANDEMIC!

In the pandemic's biggest blow to date, the Just Born Quality Confections Company announced it was temporarily suspending the productions of its popular candy brands.

The Pennsylvania-based company said the suspension was done to protect the health and safety of its employees.

So what does that mean to you and me?

No Halloween Peeps -- those marshmallow-y candies shaped like pumpkins, ghosts and monsters -- are being produced in 2020! OMG!

Even more devastating, none will be produced for Christmas or Valentine's Day either! Excuse us while we get a tissue.