The Weekender's Guide to Halloween 2020 (*Marshmallow Peep fans, proceed with caution!)

The novel coronavirus has seriously crippled the way we watch professional sports like football, baseball and basketball.
And those popcorn flicks that you were primed to see during the summer or the Hollywood blockbusters you wanted to see this holiday season? Um, maybe next year. If we're lucky.
OK, we suppose going with our sports and our flicks is bad but we'll get by.
However, COVID-19 wasn't done pissing us off yet.
NO PEEPS?!? DAMN YOU, PANDEMIC!
In the pandemic's biggest blow to date, the Just Born Quality Confections Company announced it was temporarily suspending the productions of its popular candy brands.
The Pennsylvania-based company said the suspension was done to protect the health and safety of its employees.
So what does that mean to you and me?
No Halloween Peeps -- those marshmallow-y candies shaped like pumpkins, ghosts and monsters -- are being produced in 2020! OMG!
Even more devastating, none will be produced for Christmas or Valentine's Day either! Excuse us while we get a tissue.
Now, the good folks at Just Born Quality Confections are pinning their hopes on resuming production in time for Easter 2021, which is the biggest holiday for the chick-shaped candies.
Please say a prayer for the Peeps. Please say a prayer for us all.
RETAILERS BRACE FOR FRIGHTFUL SEASON
Let's see, we have some good news and some bad news. What do you wanna hear first? Well, on the positive side, 148 million consumers will be celebrating All Hollow's Eve, this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Boo-curious buyers will be shelling out $8.05 billion on the Oct. 31 holiday.
The bad news: that's down from the $8.78 billion that creepy consumers spent in 2019.
On the bright side, 2020's average Halloween spending may actually increase a bit. In 2019, the average spend was $86.27. This year, it averages out to $92.12.
DARK NIGHTS, DARK KNIGHTS
Historically, the biggest expense people have on Halloween is for costumes. The National Retail Federation said around 46 percent of us will be playing dress up for a night. Despite COVID-19, that is only down slightly from 2019, when 47 percent of us donned weird duds.
The top five costumes for adults are expected to be witches, vampires, cats, ghosts and Batman. The top five costumes for the rugrats set will be princesses, superheroes, ghosts, Spider-Man and Batman.
In case you were wondering, the top five costumes for your pets will be pumpkin, superhero, cat, bumblebee and hot dog. If you're dressing your dog as a hot dog, perhaps, you should rethink life's priorities.
Still, there's one thing that the Weekender staff refuse to skimp on. Yes, we mean candy!
WHAT CANDY DO IOWANS LOVE? SPOILER ALERT: IT AIN'T CANDY CORN!
All right, let's do some number crunching. With COVID-19 a major concern, trick-or-treating is expected to be down 20 percent. Here's the rub: around 11 percent fewer folks say they won't be handing out candy. Which in theory, that mean there may be more candy per house. All we can say is, plan accordingly.
The National Retail Federation said Americans spent $2.6 billion on candy in 2019 and will spend an estimated $2.4 billion this year. Your Weekender friends are doing our part. Are you?
According to Candystore.com, the nation's top five Halloween candies are Skittles, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Starbursts, M&Ms and Hot Tamales.
In South Dakota, the top three candies are, in order, Starbursts, Jolly Ranchers and Candy Corn. Nebraskans liked Sour Patch Kids, Salt Water Taffy and Twix.
Thankfully, Iowans have come to their senses. In order of preference, we liked M&Ms, Reese's and, in third place, Candy Corn.
It was a dark time in Iowa in 2019. That year, Candy Corn took the No. 1 ranking. We'd like to think the threat of COVID brought us back to our senses.
Want some stats that will give you sugar shock? Iowans will purchase 67,829 pounds of M&Ms, 59,726 pounds of Reese's and 48,352 pounds of Candy Corn!
SOME CANDY STATS THAT WILL GIVE CAVITIES JUST BY READING 'EM!
Of Americans who will be celebrating Halloween, 95 percent will buy candy.
On average, we'll spend around $28 on the sweet stuff and began purchasing during the first part of October.
Reportedly in Oregon, which has just become our favorite state in the union, full-sized candy bar are not the norm, not the exemption on Halloween.
And more than 50 percent of parents stash Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year.
Huh, that may be the most frightening statistic of them all. Not eating all of your Halloween candy at once? Spooky!
