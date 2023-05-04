“Wait, that kind of thing would never happen in the Midwest, right?”

Well, Jonah Lantto and Dawn Palumbo have heard that line many times. The two Minot, North Dakota-based podcasters are turning the concept of “Midwest Nice” on its head.

Indeed, the pair’s “Midwest Murder” exposes the details of the most horrific crimes ever committed in the upper Midwest.

But don’t expect Lantto and Palumbo to repeat frequently told tales of terror. No, their M.O. is pointing the spotlight on the bad guys whose crimes have been forgotten by time.

“Midwest Murder Live” – a live taping of an actual “Midwest Murder” podcast – will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

For “Midwest Murder” newbies, each podcast begins with either Lantto or Palumbo relaying a well-researched crime story in all of its gory details.

“I never know what Dawn is going to bring up and she doesn’t know what I’m going to bring up,” Lantto explained. “That way our reactions will be absolutely real.”

Still, Lantto was initially hesitant about the concept of a true crime podcast.

“I own a company that produces podcasts and live events,” he said. “I was the producer of an entirely different podcast that Dawn hosted with another person. When that podcast ran its course, she was looking for a new project.”

“Now, I’m the daughter of a police officer and I was the wife of a police officer,” Palumbo said. “I had an interest in true crime and imagined other people would as well.”

Even though he already knew about the popularity of similar podcasts like “Serial” and, even, TV series like “Unsolved Mysteries,” Lantto decided to pass on Palumbo’s proposals.

That was before he interviewed nationally-known true-crime blogger C.J. Wynn.

“I got hooked on the true crime form of storytelling,” Lantto said. “I contacted Dawn and said if she was willing to give ‘Midwest Murder’, I’d be her cohost.”

Since then, Lantto and Palumbo have tackled cases involving murders at a nursing home, a frozen body turning up at a massage parlor on Christmas and, even more gruesome, the story of cannibalism involving children.

Wait, that kind of thing would never happen in the Midwest, right? OK, we’ve fallen into that trap, haven’t we?

“The stories are all true and diligently researched,” Lantto said.

“While we may go into morbid detail, the stories aren’t exploitative,” Palumbo said. “We don’t do cold cases and all victims are treated sympathetically.”

“If there’s one takeaway, it is that criminals aren’t very smart,” Lantto said.

This isn’t true of the listening audience who is enamored with tales of true crime.

“Ever since the days of Sherlock Holmes, we’ve been fascinated by how the criminal mind works,” Lantto said. “We want to see them trip up and have justice prevail.”

Palumbo is in complete agreement.

“We’re all from the Midwest and these stories occur in very familiar places,” she said. “Crime doesn’t always take place in big cities or in faraway places.”

So, the Midwest isn’t as nice as we thought it was?

“I think most of us are pretty nice,” Lantto said. “But there are some people doing bad things, even in otherwise friendly neighborhoods.”