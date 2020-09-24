Tyson drives concert traffic to its parking lot

“While we all miss the excitement of live concerts, right now, it’s not feasible as many touring acts and shows don’t feel it's safe or possible to hit the road,” Savona said. “Restrictions are different in every state, city, and venue, making it difficult for planning and executing a full-blown tour.”

The process is just like something someone would see at a drive-in movie; Savona said everyone in attendance has a parking space to watch the concert from a large screen. He said the sound is broadcast through their car stereos.

Savona said people are allowed to bring chairs and sit in their designated space or enjoy the concert from the comfort of their vehicle.

The Tyson did its first drive-in concert with Metallica in August. Brown is the second.

Savona said the feedback they received from the community was positive that they jumped onto the opportunity to do another drive-in concert.

“It’s hard to tell what the future holds, but innovative events like these open the door for the community to find entertainment in a time that it’s hard to come by,” Savona said.