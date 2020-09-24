Tyson drives concert traffic to its parking lot

Country singer Kane Brown is coming back to Sioux City.
Virtually.
He'll be the headliner for a drive-in concert streamed at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center parking lot.
The concept -- drive-in concerts -- was the Tyson staff's way of keeping its hand in the entertainment business.
“Instead of sitting around wondering what was going to happen, we took matters into our own hands to create, innovate and find unique opportunities for Siouxland to get out and enjoy,” said Tim Savona, general manager.
Because of the coronavirus, the entertainment industry had to stop everything for months, forcing many events to be postponed or canceled.
Savona said his staff has been looking for ways to adapt events in the era of coronavirus.
Among them: Drive-in concerts.
Savona said the drive-in concerts are pre-produced exclusively for a one-time showing that's aired at drive-in theaters and venues all across the United States and Canada.
The drive-in concerts put a cinematic spin onto the concert experience, said Savona.
“While we all miss the excitement of live concerts, right now, it’s not feasible as many touring acts and shows don’t feel it's safe or possible to hit the road,” Savona said. “Restrictions are different in every state, city, and venue, making it difficult for planning and executing a full-blown tour.”
The process is just like something someone would see at a drive-in movie; Savona said everyone in attendance has a parking space to watch the concert from a large screen. He said the sound is broadcast through their car stereos.
Savona said people are allowed to bring chairs and sit in their designated space or enjoy the concert from the comfort of their vehicle.
The Tyson did its first drive-in concert with Metallica in August. Brown is the second.
Savona said the feedback they received from the community was positive that they jumped onto the opportunity to do another drive-in concert.
“It’s hard to tell what the future holds, but innovative events like these open the door for the community to find entertainment in a time that it’s hard to come by,” Savona said.
Fans can still expect all the experience and excitement as they would with a live concert.
“You’ll just get to experience that from the comfort of your car under the night sky,” Savona said.
Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina will be joining Brown for Saturday's upcoming concert.
The Tyson will also have a trunk sale on Sept 26. The community is welcomed to stop by between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“We’re just looking to provide the community opportunities to enjoy safe and fun experiences,” Savona said. “Whether someone is coming from out of town or from Sioux City, there will be a number of great things to check out that day -- between the Farmers Market, our trunk sale, Downtown Partners Alley Art Festival, and the Kane Brown drive-in concert, there’s going to be something for any interest.”
The Tyson is also planning on doing an Oktoberfest event on Oct. 3. Savona said it'll have local breweries there along with food and live music.
