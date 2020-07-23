Tyson Events Center to host 5-week Hump Day Happy Hour Series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A five-week Hump Day Happy Hour, with live music, food trucks and bar service, will take place every Wednesday from July 29 through Aug. 26, at the outside plaza of the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Presented by The Saturday in the Park Festival, the event will run between 5 - 7 p.m., each Wednesday, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

The live music lineup will include Ultra Violet Fever (July 29); Emily Johnson (Aug. 5); Dane Louis (Aug. 12); and Ghostcat (Aug. 26). Ticket reservation will be required.

To assist with social distancing, tables will be only sold for each week's performance. 20 seated table (for groups of 4 to 6 people); and 18 cocktail tables for two are available.

For more information or to reserve a table, go to TysonCenter.com.

