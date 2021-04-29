Ultra Violet Fever duo create store with out-of-this-era clothing

Even though Shawn Blomberg was looking stylish in a tartan-patterned sports jacket, he soon discovered an even more 1970s-looking garment hanging on a rack.
Catching his eye was a denim suit-and-vest combo with lapels so wide that it would make a "Brady Bunch Variety Hour"-era Barry Williams weep in jealousy.
"All right, this is officially my favorite outfit," Blomberg said as his girlfriend Angela Lambrecht grabbed a multicolor jacket that Salt-N-Pepa would consider freaky fresh back in the 1990s from a stack of vintage apparel.
Hey, are Blomberg and Lambrecht, both of the alt-music group Ultra Violet Fever, living in some sort of crazy time warp? Nope, they simply dress as if they were.
Guess what? You too can be "Back to the Future" when it comes to fashion.
BACK TO THE FUTURE FASHIONS
Blomberg and Lambrecht recently opened Mama Moon Rayes, a retail store offering vintage clothes, handmade crafts and "one-of-a-kind galore" at 1302 Pierce St.
"We wanted to create a business where we could introduce recycled and upcycled clothing and crafts as a way to reduce our carbon footprint," Lambrecht explained. "We're also putting some incredibly sleek fashionably items back into circulation."
This included the "flower power" blouse and Deep Purple crushed velvet jacket she was sporting on that particular day.
"Everything in fashion is cyclical," Blomberg admitted. "What we wore as kids in the '80s is now hip due to 'Stranger Things' and shows like that."
Indeed, much of Mama Moon Rayes' retro wear was purchased by Blomberg and Lambrecht when they were on the road with Ultra Violet Fever. The Sioux City-based band also included Adrian Kolbo, a business development manager, and Randall Wood, a UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Hospital emergency room doctor.
MUSICIANS-TURNED-ENTREPRENEURS
"On the road, we'd made it a practice to visit consignment shops or rummage sales in order to pick out clothing for our shows or stuff we could later resell," Lambrecht said. "I'd even pick up material that would become part of the art and craft I'd sell before or after a show."
To be fair, both Lambrecht and Blomberg have strong entrepreneurial streaks.
"Even when we were playing gigs, I made sure to bring my massage table with me," Blomberg, a licensed massage therapist, said. "You can listen to our music, but you can also get something handmade by Angie and, maybe, a massage from me."
Unfortunately, all of Ultra Violet Fever's musical gigs dried up last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Literally, everything stopped at the start of our tour," Lambrecht said. "It was scary."
Not only did Ultra Violet Fever lose gigs due to the temporary closures of venues, but Blomberg couldn't give massages and Lambrecht couldn't give private music lesson like she had in the past.
FINDING THE BRIGHT SIDE AFTER A PANDEMIC
Luckily, the duo could still sell vintage clothing and custom-made crafts from their home.
"With the pandemic still making our gigs spotty, we decided opening a store might help us until things got back to normal," Blomberg explained.
As it turned out, Lambrecht had a perfect name for the business.
"I like incorporating the moon in everything we do, so that was a no-brainer," Lambrecht said. "Plus 'Mama' represents my mom Cheryl because she is my inspiration. And 'Raye' was the middle name of my aunt Suzanne, who just passed away."
"This is how Mama Moon Raye got its name," she noted.
Plus Blomberg was able to snag a primo location.
"We're across the street from the Sioux City Conservatory of Music and down the block from La Juanita," he said. "You can't get better neighbors than that."
CRYSTALS, CLOTHING AND A (POTENTIAL) SPACE ALIEN MASCOT
It helps having a landlord with a knack for marketing.
"The store's unofficial mascot is a space alien called Dardenella," Lambrecht said, pointing to a green sculpture decked out in a old man Stetson hat, a leather vest, and a COVID-safe surgical mask. "As soon as a person walks in, the first thing they'll see is Dar-Dar."
"Our landlord suggested putting Dar-Dar on a swing by the roof as a way to call attention to the business," she said with a smile. "Let's just say we're thinking about it."
However, a roof-ready space creature may have to take a back seat to other ideas on the duo's to-do list.
In fact, Lambrecht is considering adding live music and a tea room to Mama Moon Rayes.
'A PEACEFUL PLACE DURING A TROUBLED TIME'
"This could become a regular meeting place," she suggested. "A peaceful place during a troubled time."
Which is fine by Blomberg, who is simply happy that fewer COVID cases are becoming the norm.
"This means more venues may open and we'll get back to play music again," he said, adding that a recent engagement at Vangarde Arts resulted in a sold-out show.
"Ultra Violet Fever has another show slated for May 15 at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music," Blomberg said. "That'll be a lot of fun."
We're certain that some vintage clothing might be welcome.
Hey, if you're looking for some "Brady Bunch" duds, we know a place that might be selling it.