Ultra Violet Fever duo create store with out-of-this-era clothing

This included the "flower power" blouse and Deep Purple crushed velvet jacket she was sporting on that particular day.

"Everything in fashion is cyclical," Blomberg admitted. "What we wore as kids in the '80s is now hip due to 'Stranger Things' and shows like that."

Indeed, much of Mama Moon Rayes' retro wear was purchased by Blomberg and Lambrecht when they were on the road with Ultra Violet Fever. The Sioux City-based band also included Adrian Kolbo, a business development manager, and Randall Wood, a UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Hospital emergency room doctor.

MUSICIANS-TURNED-ENTREPRENEURS

"On the road, we'd made it a practice to visit consignment shops or rummage sales in order to pick out clothing for our shows or stuff we could later resell," Lambrecht said. "I'd even pick up material that would become part of the art and craft I'd sell before or after a show."

To be fair, both Lambrecht and Blomberg have strong entrepreneurial streaks.