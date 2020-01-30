Valentine's Day gift ideas that won't give you heartburn

"Flowers are such a personal thing," Bogenrief said. "If you know your wife or girlfriend likes a certain flower, there's nothing wrong with including them in a Valentine bouquet."

That can include such springtime flowers as tulips, irises and daisies. Want something more exotic? Think in terms of tropical flowers.

"Tropical flowers also last a bit longer," Bogenrief said.

To be fair, even they don't last as long as a plant.

"There's nothing that says you can only give cut flowers on Valentine's Day," Bogenrief said. "Plants provide more bang for your buck."

What guys like on V-Day

"Still, Valentine's Day isn't just a day when guys spend bucks on the women in their lives," she suggested. "Guys like getting gifts on Valentine's Day as well."

That can mean candy, gifts with sporting team logos or a nice bouquet containing whatever he likes.

"This is the great thing about bouquets," Bogenrief said. "They can be custom-made to satisfy every possible taste."

Well, that is, if you give florists enough time to work their expertise.