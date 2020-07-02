Vangarde Arts re-opens, cautiously

Vangarde Arts has re-opened, bringing music back to Siouxland.
Manager Brent Stockton said Vangarde Arts is a nonprofit, unlike other venues in Siouxland, and volunteers run it. He said it's not a part of everyone's livelihoods.
"No one lost any income or anything, as far as individuals, over us having to close down," Stockton said. "So that was less of a factor than just wanting to open and getting back to our thing."
Stockton said Vangarde Arts reopened June 18 with an open mic night.
Those who came that night were comfortable with the changes that were made to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Stockton said officials are taking steps to make sure that patrons are safe and comfortable. It offers everything from social distancing to volunteers wearing masks during open mic nights.
"We don't let any of the singers, the open mic singers, share a microphone," Stockton said. "They all have to bring their own, or we provide them with their own microphone."
While state officials say Vangarde Arts could operate at 100% capacity, Stockton says his team is limiting it to half that.
"We've taken a lot of precautions," he said. "We want our supporters and patrons to be safe. That's really our main concern."
Stockton said Vangarde's only in-person event is the open mic night, but it will do some concerts online. He said the group started the streaming concerts three weeks ago and will continue them until mid-July.
Stockton said they wanted to give musicians an outlet. He didn't think people would be ready to go see live shows at Vangarde.
"A lot of the people we're talking to aren't interested in getting into a space like this and having small crowds," Stockton said.
When everything closed down, Stockton didn't see the need to do online concerts like the Marquee and other venues did.
Stockton said they also want to see what the numbers are when it comes to COVID-19. If numbers start to flatten or decline, they might start doing live shows. He said they also want to see how other concerts in the area do.
"As those things start to happen, we might want to see if that triggers a spike," Stockton said. "If it triggers a spike, we kind of want to see what happens."
Stockton said they want to take things slowly when it comes to events. When they are able to do live shows again, they will limit attendance to those who make reservations.
Vangarde Arts is Located at 416 Pierce St, Stockton said that their hours vary and that they are open based on events. However since they aren't planning on having live performances for the public yet, Stockton said they'll at least be open Thursdays at 6 p.m. for open Mic Night.
Open Mic nights are Thursdays at 7 p.m.
