Vangarde Arts re-opens, cautiously

Stockton said Vangarde's only in-person event is the open mic night, but it will do some concerts online. He said the group started the streaming concerts three weeks ago and will continue them until mid-July.

Stockton said they wanted to give musicians an outlet. He didn't think people would be ready to go see live shows at Vangarde.

"A lot of the people we're talking to aren't interested in getting into a space like this and having small crowds," Stockton said.

When everything closed down, Stockton didn't see the need to do online concerts like the Marquee and other venues did.

Stockton said they also want to see what the numbers are when it comes to COVID-19. If numbers start to flatten or decline, they might start doing live shows. He said they also want to see how other concerts in the area do.

"As those things start to happen, we might want to see if that triggers a spike," Stockton said. "If it triggers a spike, we kind of want to see what happens."

Stockton said they want to take things slowly when it comes to events. When they are able to do live shows again, they will limit attendance to those who make reservations.