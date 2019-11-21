Vermillion, S.D., artist makes subversive message on feminism

"In real life, women are wearing comfy pants while scrubbing toilets," Lockheart said.

Similarly, she seldom saw men depicted in any meaningful way.

"Women cleaned and cooked and took care of families," Lockheart said. "If you relied solely on what you saw in the media, men did not."

It was something Lockheart wrestled with while earning her bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University, and her master's degree from the University of South Dakota.

Now, as a USD fine arts enrollment counselor as well as a middle school teacher in Vermillion, South Dakota, Lockheart encourage students to use art as a way to make a statement and an avenue to stimulate conversation.

That's certainly true with "Feminine Attempts" as well as a series of "Domestic Sarcasm" dresses and aprons that use historic advertising to subvert blatant sexism.

"I call it my 'When Betty Crocker meets Bettie Page' collection," Lockheart explained with a chuckle. "I do a lot of research when it comes to my art. It's important to have a basis in history."

Lockheart also relies on the feedback she receives from the public. Indeed, one of her favorite "Feminine Attempts" came from one of her acquaintances.