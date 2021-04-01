Wayne State College film school premieres students movies in red carpet screening

"Everything just came together in the end," he said. "I'm very happy with the the result."

Luckily, White's shoot wasn't as protracted as "Something Lost," which, due to pandemic-related starts and stops, was in production for nearly a year.

According to Sean Dunn, he had originally written "Something Lost" -- a story of a man haunted by the death of his girlfriend after a tragic accident -- as a novel.

"Because of the cinematic nature of what is real and not real in the mind of the lead character, it ended up being a better movie," Dunn said.

Dunn saidf he had some trepidations well into the production.

"I thought certain elements weren't staying true to my vision," he said.

Dunn edited portions of the script while working closely with co-directors Justis Hoffart and Ally Boyd and producer Hagerdon.

"The script went from 22 pages down to 12 pages," he said. "It worked better when the it was tighter."

"Moviemaking is an art but it also about problem-solving," White explained. "You quickly discover the benefit of collaborating."

For a first-time auteur like Blake Bodlak, collaboration was key.