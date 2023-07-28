Even though she would never don a cape or a crown, Candice Nash is considered Plymouth County Fair royalty.

After all, the cohost of KSUX-FM Radio's "Wakeup Crew with LeRoy and Candice" morning show has been a volunteer and unofficial spokesperson for the Plymouth County Fair for more years than she can count.

"I've always considered myself a bit of a fair nut," Nash explained. "Since my dad was a pork producer and my mom judged 4-H competitions, I've been attending fairs since I was a little girl."

However, the Plymouth County Fair, which started Wednesday and runs until Sunday, holds a special place in her heart.

"They don't call the Plymouth County Fair 'the best five days of summer' for nothing," Nash said. "This is where I want to be."

To be honest, fair time lasts a lot longer than five days for Nash and her crew of volunteers.

"People ask me to do various things or host community events in early July and I always have to say no because of the fair," she said, shaking her head. "They'll say, doesn't the Plymouth County Fair take place in late July? Well, setting up for the fair takes a lot longer than that."

Prep at the fairgrounds, located at 500 Fourth Ave. N.E., takes weeks to complete.

COWS AND CHICKEN AND PIGS, OH MY!

The reason for that is readily apparent. There are hundreds of events taking place, nonstop, at the fair.

Sure, there will be the typical activities one associates with the fair like beef, swine, poultry and horse shows as well as more quilting shows than you can swing a needle at.

But there are certain, quirkier events that must be seen to be believed.

2022 Plymouth County Fair To boys sit on a fence before the Bucket Calf Judging at the 2022 Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars.

2022 Plymouth County Fair Fairgoers purchase pork chops from a stand at the 2022 Plymouth County Fair on Wednesday in Le Mars, Iowa.

BUSTIN' MUTTON AND SLINGING POOP

"Mutton bustin' is one of our fair's most popular events for kids," Nash noted.

Um, do you mean "mutton" as in sheep and what is this "bustin'" that is going on?

Simply put, mutton bustin' allows kids to ride a bucking sheep in a way that is similar to bronco or bullriding at a rodeo.

The kids, usually age 5 and above, outfitted with safety equipment, must stay on the sheep for eight seconds without falling off.

What other "sports" can be found at the fair? Cornhole tournaments and cow chip bingo are always popular Plymouth County Fair endeavors.

THINGS THAT GO VROOM-VROOM!

If tossing cattle excrement seems too tranquil for you, then motocross, Impact Pro Wrestling and, for the second year, "Thunder by the Round Barn," featuring the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association, will make your pulse -- and eardrums -- tingle for a while.

"There are going to be so many events at the Grandstand," Nash said. "From demolition derbies to Tuff Truck contests, people will certainly get their money's worth when it comes to excitement."

Plymouth County Motocross Dalton Cunningham leaps into the air during the 2021 Plymouth County Motocross races on the first day of the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars, Iowa.

Plymouth County Motocross Preston Taylor leaps into the air during the 20021 Plymouth County Motocross races on the first day of the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars, Iowa.

Plymouth County Motocross Billy Fiksdale rides in the Plymouth County Motocross races on the first day of 2021 the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars, Iowa.

WIDE VARIETY OF ENTERTAINMENT AT THE FAIR

People preferring entertainment that doesn't come with the aroma of exhaust fumes may be enchanted by comedian Kenny Ahern's Family Variety Show in the kids area or by hypnotist Lizzy the Dream Girl on stage in Pioneer Village.

The Plymouth County Fair will also feature musical entertainment like Holy Rocka Rollaz (1950s rock and roll); Surf City Allstars (a Beach Boys Tribute Band); Luke Mills (country); and the Xpedition Band (featuring music from Journey, Foreigner, Kansas and STYX) on the Pioneer Village stage.

In what has become an annual tradition, the Le Mars-based gospel The Browns will close the musical portion of the far with a concert at 8 p.m. Sunday.

"We are so lucky to have the Browns giving us a grand finale every year," Nash said.

Wait, what? Grand finale? We haven't even discussed our favorite reason to attend the Plymouth County Fair.

"You mean the food, don't you?" Nash said with a laugh. "I definitely agree wit you."

FUN FOOD, ON A STICK OR INSIDE OF A GLOVE

"Fair food is fun food that's OK to have once a year," she reasoned. "It isn't fancy or nutritious. It just taste good."

And if it comes on a stick, so much the better.

"Food is at its beat when it is portable," Nash said. "Whoever invented a cheesecake on a stick or a deep-fried candy bar on a stick deserves an award."

Or at the very least, they should get a lifetime pass to the Plymouth County Fair.

Still, Nash is certain of the two things that she's been craving the most.

"First, I love the Susie Subs," she said. "What makes them special is the sauce, which is amazing."

Secondly, Nash knows she'll be in line for Plymouth County Fair's famous "Pork Chop in a Glove," which consists of the Iowa Pork Producers favorite form of white meat served inside of a work glove.

"Summer wouldn't be the same without the Plymouth County Fair," she said. "And the Plymouth County Fair wouldn't be the same without having at least one 'Pork Chop in a Glove.'"