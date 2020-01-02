Who's in, who's out and who's expanding in Sioux City's dining scene

"We were slated to open in August, which is typically the slowest time of the year," general manager David Westergard explained. "Due to a few construction delays, we decided to open on New Year's Eve, which is, historically, one of the busiest nights for a restaurant."

But the eatery, owned by longtime restaurateur Joe Sitzmann, already had a reputation for serving creative comfort foods.

"We had people lined up outside of the door on day one," Westergard said.

And what were folks clamoring for?

"Joe always said it is the quality of our pizza, our pasta, our burgers and our wings that has built this business," Westergard said. "If we get those four things right, we will always be successful."

That was a similar philosophy for Rick and Jena Reyes, a married couple who had been making Sunkist Bakery donuts, cakes, cookies, rolls, buns and pizza dough from its 4607 Morningside Ave. location.

Strictly a Morningside business for more than 80 years, Sunkist opened a 2519 Hamilton Blvd. location in early 2019.

