Wine and Chocolate Festival moves online

Madsen encourages people to use two devices for the event, one to stream and the other for the bidding.

Madsen said some of the silent auction items will be highlighted during the livestream. Wine and chocolate, of course, will be part of the offerings and winners will be given instructions where they can pick up the items.

Madsen said there currently are 20 lots of West Coast and local wine on the auction.

For more information about the wines and the wineries, Madsen said there will be links during the live stream.

Madsen said they opened bidding on Aug. 9 and will close it at the start of the festival. Currently they have bids on half of the auction items. Madsen said that updates on bidding will be sent out, so those participating can see if they have been outbid.

"It truly has been fun," Madsen said. "I have been learning a new system and challenging my brain and moving forward with the new now."

Madsen said the Alzheimer's Association also is planning the Walk to End Alzheimer's at 2 p.m. Oct. 4.

