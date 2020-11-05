With work of more than 20 artists, Gallery 103 prepares for annual holiday open house

Austin Rodriguez said late nights are the perfect time for him to create vivid, abstract paintings.
Using mainly acrylic and alcohol inks, the self-trained artist prefer the privacy of his Ho-Chunk Centre studio to make full-sized as well as postcard-sized pieces.
The 36-year-old Rodriguez will paint with the music of Enya in the background if he is in a mellow mood.
ART INSPIRED BY MELLOW MUSIC AND BAWDY BRITCOMS
So, what if he’s painting in a not-so-mellow of a mood?
Believe it or not, “TV Land-type sitcoms like “Petticoat Junction” or “McHale’s Navy.” Or, even, vintage British comedies!
“I draw inspiration from ‘Are You Being Served?’ as well as from ‘Allo, Allo,’” Rodriguez said, referencing two shows that have been in constant repeats for more than 20 years.
Wow, we did not see that coming! Then again, we never question the artistic mind, especially with Rodriguez, who is a second-generation artist.
“My mom (Susie Rodriguez) has been making jewelry for years,” he said.
NEW HOME FOR ART, NEW HOME FOR ARTISTS
Rodriguez, his mom and as many as 20 other artists will be displaying and selling their art at the Gallery 103 Holiday Art Show, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St.
Opened on the ground floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre nearly two years ago, Gallery 103 provided space for area artists who were previously at either the Commerce or Benson Buildings.
When both downtown buildings were repurposed for either upscale business or loft apartment rental, the artists decided to band together by forming an ad hoc art cooperative.
“In the Benson and Commerce Buildings, artists were separate from one another because we’d be on different floors,” Rodriguez explained. “On the first floor at Ho-Chunk, we actually get to see all of the artists all of the time.”
That’s important for Rodriguez, who only started making art as an adult.
AN ART LOVER BECOMES AN ARTIST
“For years, I’d help my mom and her artist friends carry in and out their wares for art shows,” he recalled. “Although I loved art and had been around it my entire life, I never thought of doing it myself. I didn’t think anything I did would be good enough.”
This was until watercolor artist Glenda Drennen, who gave Rodriguez a bit of a push.
“Glenda had me trying to mix acrylic paint with alcohol,” Rodriguez said. “I tried it and thought it looked pretty cool. Then, I started experimenting with things, broke a bunch of rules and started enjoying the process.”
Even more than that, other artists began complimenting his work.
“For so long, I thought people would think my art would be caca,” Rodriguez said with a laugh. “Knowing that other people liked and respected what I did have me a big high.”
And for the past decade or so, he’s been trying to return the favor.
PAYING IT FORWARD: ART EDITION
In the close confines of Gallery 103, everyone gets to see what other artists are doing.
“Art can be a pretty solitary thing to do,” Rodriguez said. “At Gallery 103, we get to interact with other artists, encouraging them and helping them grow.”
“We all try to stretch when it come to our art,” he continued. “With a local art community around you helps. Sometimes, you need a second pair of eyes.”
Susie Rodriguez nodded her head in agreement.
“With so many artists, you’d think we’d be in competition,” she said. “Instead, we’re happy whenever somebody makes a sale because we feel like we’re one big family.”
ONE BIG FAMILY OF ARTISTS
Walking through the gallery, Rodriguez commented on everything he appreciates about the other artists. “Everybody’s learning something new,” he said. “Whether it is a new technique or new subject matter, we’re always growing.”
Which is important to Rodriguez, who is always in the mood to experiment.
When he’s not listening to music or watching old comedy shows, Rodriguez also looks at the internet for inspiration.
At the moment, his favorite artist happens to be the Russian-born surrealistic sculptor and painter Vladimir Kush.
“I’d love to see things like (Kush) does,” he remarked. “When (Kush) sees a chessboard, he sees ballerinas with spinning tops for legs.”
“That’s so weird,” Rodriguez said with a chuckle. “You need to have quite the imagination to see that.”
From a guy who watches “Are You Being Served?” for art, this is really saying something.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!