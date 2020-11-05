With work of more than 20 artists, Gallery 103 prepares for annual holiday open house

Opened on the ground floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre nearly two years ago, Gallery 103 provided space for area artists who were previously at either the Commerce or Benson Buildings.

When both downtown buildings were repurposed for either upscale business or loft apartment rental, the artists decided to band together by forming an ad hoc art cooperative.

“In the Benson and Commerce Buildings, artists were separate from one another because we’d be on different floors,” Rodriguez explained. “On the first floor at Ho-Chunk, we actually get to see all of the artists all of the time.”

That’s important for Rodriguez, who only started making art as an adult.

AN ART LOVER BECOMES AN ARTIST

“For years, I’d help my mom and her artist friends carry in and out their wares for art shows,” he recalled. “Although I loved art and had been around it my entire life, I never thought of doing it myself. I didn’t think anything I did would be good enough.”

This was until watercolor artist Glenda Drennen, who gave Rodriguez a bit of a push.