The Sioux City Conservatory of Music on Saturday will host its first-ever "Hard Rock in Harmony" music festival at the hotel and casino's Battery Park venue, featuring several Conservatory-affiliated performers and music students.
Gia Emory, who runs the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1309 Pierce St., with her husband, Ron, said the Hard Rock has been a good partner for the music non-profit. In part, the Conservatory hopes to showcase its "Harmony Project" students and contributors in the music festival.
"The Harmony Project is where we give blessing to whomever wants to study music, for free, and it's free hourly lessons every week, and there's literally one opportunity Monday through Friday, for students to come and study with us for free," Emory said. "There's really beautiful dynamics to this project."
The weekly music lessons are set up in "clubs," Emory said: "We have, like, a folk club, we have guitar club, we have a rock club, we have a songwriters' club, a vocal club, we even have a drum club."
Gregory Danner, a Conservatory piano teacher and the leader of the ukulele club, said attendees can expect to hear covers of popular artists, including Childish Gambino and The Cranberries, at the festival. Danner will also be there performing.
"Lots of pop stuff, we're trying a piece from 'August Rush,'" Danner said.
The festival will have a main stage, in addition to more than a dozen smaller "busking" stages set up throughout Battery Park, where attendees can mill and watch various musicians ("everything from hip-hop artists to jazz, to a family band") play, Emory said. Longtime Sioux City music man Johnnie Bolin will be among the performers busking.
At 6 p.m., there will be a talent contest where the best drummers, vocalists, guitar players, songwriters and so forth, will be able to compete for the top spot. Winners will receive recording time, a guest spot on the podcast "Music Work" and a cash prize.
Emory said performers from far and wide are set to try their hand at the talent competition.
Food and wine tasting will also be available during the event, and there will be an "epic dance party" featuring DJ music starting at 8 p.m.
The Conservatory expects to hold more performances at the Hard Rock in future years. Conservatory performers have historically contributed to Saturday in the Park, which Emory said they will do this year.
"You can look for us again (at) this year's Saturday in the Park, we're going to be gracing the Abe Stage with a whole slough of students, we're going to have horns and everything," she said.
Funds collected at the event will help support the Conservatory's mission.