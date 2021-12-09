 Skip to main content
Country star Casey Donahew performing at Hard Rock's Anthem

casey donahew
Country music singer Casey Donahew will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Jan. 22.

Over the course of a decade, the Texas-born Donahew has become a nationally known entertainer. His latest album, "Standoff," has already yielded such No. 1 radio singles as "Whiskey Baby," "Small Town Love," "Lovin' Out of Control," "Not Ready to Say Goodbye" and "Loser."

Tickets will go on sale Friday at The Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

