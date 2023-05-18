A country up-and-comer and a tribute band from everybody’s favorite pop rock Swedes are coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St.

Alabama native Trey Lewis will perform July 8.

First achieving notoriety on the internet, Lewis is best known for Shut the Door,” an EP comprised of a diverse mix of music rooted in authentic songwriting. His 2022 release “Single Again” climbed to the No. 1 spot of all genres on the iTunes charts.

The ABBA-inspired Gimme Gimme Disco will be at Anthem on Aug. 26.

In addition ABBA, the music of the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher will be performed.

Tickets for both shows are on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel’s Rock Shop.

All Anthem shows are for audiences, 18 and above.