Cowgirl trick roper to present Encounter Center show

Lincoln, Nebraska-based trick roper Joan Wells will be demonstrating her skills in "Joan Knows the Ropes," a live program at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

A cowgirl at an early age, Wells soon became a favorite at local fairs, horse shows and rodeos. Since then, she has appeared in two productions of the "Will Rogers Follies" as well as in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Admission to "Joan Knows the Ropes" is free and a reception will follow. A taped version of Wells' program will be available later in the week at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

