First, the good news: According to a survey released by the National Confectioners Association, about 77 percent of all Americans will be purchasing candy as a way to celebrate Halloween.
OK, here's some more news from the same organization that will send shivers down your spines. Of the parents surveyed, nearly 90 percent will use their kid's cavity-creating All Hollow's Eve loot as a lesson about responsibly candy eating!
Make no mistake about it, education and candy corn will never mix!
And here is the most terrifying part of the National Confectioners Association's survey. Around 85 percent of all Americans will be handing out miniature (mistakenly identified as "Fun Size") candies to legitimately pissed off trick or treaters!
Boo to shrunken sweets! It's full-sized for us!
You see, the Weekender editorial staff eats our weight in candy every Halloween. So, we take any affront to our dietary need of nougat very personally!
As a way to calm our jittery, sugar-saturated nerves, we've scoured the Internet for relief that can only come from a fresh roll of Rolos plus some tasty facts.
Now, did you know that Americans will purchase nearly 600 million pounds of candy a year for Halloween? We know we're doing out part in promoting the candy economy. But are you?
More than 10 percent of all candy sales for the entire year -- around $2 billion smackers -- is made in the days leading up to Jack O'Lantern Day.
So, what day of the year has the most candy sales? That would be Oct. 28.
And which type of candy is most popular? According to the food website, Mobile-cuisine.com, it is candy corn.
To which we say, that is absolute rubbish!
Who in their right mind like this molar-tearing abomination insult to empty calories? Especially when there's so many better candies on the market.
Fortunately, the consumer website, RetailMeNot.com has more realistic findings.
According to them, 58 percent of American Halloweeners will be craving M&M's while 57 percent will prefer a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup this year.
Rounding out 2019's favorite ghoulish goodies are Kit Kats (55 percent); Snickers (33 percent); with crummy candy corn pulling up the rear (33 percent).
That's slightly different than a poll conducted by the famous Monmouth University, which apparently surveys candies when they're not surveying political candidates.
The West Long Branch, New Jersey number crunchers say Reese's is by far the fave of trick or treaters, across the nation. At 36 percent, it is literally two times more popular than Snickers, the second ranked candy, which came in at 16 percent.
Yet if truth be told, the Weekender's candy of choice for Halloween isn't Reese's, M&Ms or Snickers.
Iconoclasts that we are, the taste test crew has been hoarding -- and eating -- full-sized Twix bars for months now.
In fact, we imagine our innards are now mostly made out of chocolate, caramel and biscuit at this point. Do we care? Not so much.
And if there are any children reading this column, take some advice from an adult.
Only eat candy is moderation, kiddies. That means there will be more for us grown-ups!
Hmm, now we understand modern parenting. Eat mo' candy!