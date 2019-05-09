{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 First assassin to attack Caesar

6 Marvel Comics mutants

10 Folk singer Joan

14 Arctic or Indian

15 Bit of trickery

16 In the style of, in ristorantes

17 End that "I face," in Sinatra's "My Way"

20 Feudal laborer

21 Popeye's Olive

22 Given to giving orders

23 Grounded Aussie birds

25 Twirl or whirl

27 Gentlemen's partners

30 It has 32 pieces and a 64-square board

34 Surrounded by

35 __ accompli

36 Often rolled-over investment

37 Prepare to fly

41 Kind

42 Self-images

43 Gold bar

44 Vital phase

47 Decadent, as the snobs in a historic Agnew speech

48 Blessed

49 Get-out-of-jail money

50 Drinks with floating ice cream

53 Windy City summer hrs.

54 Jersey or Guernsey

58 Broadway do-or-die philosophy, and a hint to the ends of 17-, 30-, 37- and 44-Across

62 Informal negative

63 "No __!": "Easy!"

64 Brief

65 Activist Parks

66 Words meaning the same thing: Abbr.

67 Furry swimmer

Down

1 Emergency shelter beds

2 Throb

3 Fortuneteller

4 The jolt in joe?

5 "Give me __!": start of a Hoosier cheer

6 Diagnostic tests

7 Ponder (over)

8 Top-left PC key

9 Modern, in Munich

10 Twirled sticks

11 "That's a shame"

12 Yale alumni

13 Madcap

18 We, to Henri

19 Grand slam homer quartet, briefly

24 Prefix with hit or store

25 Backs up in fear

26 Cats and dogs

27 Eye surgery acronym

28 More than enough

29 Foolish, in slang

30 Easily tipped boat

31 Burn slightly

32 Rye grass disease

33 Try, as food

35 Swimming in pea soup?

38 Hand out cards

39 Coffeehouse connection

40 Like airplane services

45 California peak

46 British balderdash

47 Food, in diner signs

49 Buffalo Wild Wings nickname based on its initials

50 Marquee name

51 Cincinnati's state

52 Family rooms

53 "Let's get goin'!"

55 Chimney sweep's sweepings

56 Passed-down knowledge

57 __'acte: intermission

59 Covert or black doings

60 Droll

61 Chinese menu general

