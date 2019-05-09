Across
1 First assassin to attack Caesar
6 Marvel Comics mutants
10 Folk singer Joan
14 Arctic or Indian
15 Bit of trickery
16 In the style of, in ristorantes
17 End that "I face," in Sinatra's "My Way"
20 Feudal laborer
21 Popeye's Olive
22 Given to giving orders
23 Grounded Aussie birds
25 Twirl or whirl
27 Gentlemen's partners
30 It has 32 pieces and a 64-square board
34 Surrounded by
35 __ accompli
36 Often rolled-over investment
37 Prepare to fly
41 Kind
42 Self-images
43 Gold bar
44 Vital phase
47 Decadent, as the snobs in a historic Agnew speech
48 Blessed
49 Get-out-of-jail money
50 Drinks with floating ice cream
53 Windy City summer hrs.
54 Jersey or Guernsey
58 Broadway do-or-die philosophy, and a hint to the ends of 17-, 30-, 37- and 44-Across
62 Informal negative
63 "No __!": "Easy!"
64 Brief
65 Activist Parks
66 Words meaning the same thing: Abbr.
67 Furry swimmer
Down
1 Emergency shelter beds
2 Throb
3 Fortuneteller
4 The jolt in joe?
5 "Give me __!": start of a Hoosier cheer
6 Diagnostic tests
7 Ponder (over)
8 Top-left PC key
9 Modern, in Munich
10 Twirled sticks
11 "That's a shame"
12 Yale alumni
13 Madcap
18 We, to Henri
19 Grand slam homer quartet, briefly
24 Prefix with hit or store
25 Backs up in fear
26 Cats and dogs
27 Eye surgery acronym
28 More than enough
29 Foolish, in slang
30 Easily tipped boat
31 Burn slightly
32 Rye grass disease
33 Try, as food
35 Swimming in pea soup?
38 Hand out cards
39 Coffeehouse connection
40 Like airplane services
45 California peak
46 British balderdash
47 Food, in diner signs
49 Buffalo Wild Wings nickname based on its initials
50 Marquee name
51 Cincinnati's state
52 Family rooms
53 "Let's get goin'!"
55 Chimney sweep's sweepings
56 Passed-down knowledge
57 __'acte: intermission
59 Covert or black doings
60 Droll
61 Chinese menu general