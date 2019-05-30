{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 "La Vie en Rose" singer

5 Ashtray array

10 Interest greatly

14 "There __ joy in Mudville ... "

15 Livid

16 Cambodian currency

17 Lump

18 Hasbro soldier

19 Raison d'__

20 Lake Michigan port

22 Dietary need

24 TriBeCa neighbor

26 Backspaced over

27 1974 hit with a Spanish title meaning "You are"

31 Jedi Council VIP

33 VCR successor

34 Brief meeting?

36 Army rank above maj.

41 Told ... and a hint to this puzzle's six sets of circles

44 Ivy League sch.

45 "Rebel Without a Cause" star James

46 Where a retriever may be retrieved: Abbr.

47 Blacken

49 Prepare

51 Kansas motto word

55 Omit

57 "Moby-Dick" crew

59 Made possible

64 Italian air

65 Cumberland Gap explorer

67 Hall of Fame linebacker Junior

68 Copper that's mostly zinc

69 Corned beef __

70 Not fem.

71 __-Ball

72 Construction rod

73 Long haul

Down

1 Draft item often traded

2 Vacation destination

3 Erelong

4 Snap, commercially

5 Michigan Stadium nickname, with "The"

6 Heep of trouble?

7 __ Mahal

8 Camaro roof option

9 What 15-Across people do

10 Former Fox News anchor Van Susteren

11 Ceremonies

12 Where eagles hatch

13 Some of this and some of that

21 JFK-to-Heathrow flier, once

23 Dental care name

25 Seafood found in beds

27 Website for handmade art

28 Electrolux spokeswoman Kelly

29 Pernicious

30 Something underfoot

32 DOL division

35 Scandinavian literary work

37 Try out

38 Toy gun ammo

39 Almost never

40 Six-part undergrad exam

42 Money

43 Tech graduate

48 Abet, in a way

50 Grime-fighting org.

51 Spy plane acronym

52 Toondom ogre

53 "Common Sense" writer

54 Give a big lift

56 Uganda neighbor

58 40-decibel unit

60 Realty ad abbr.

61 "I am a very foolish fond old man" speaker

62 Comfort

63 "Fore!"

66 Sun or moon

