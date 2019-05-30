Across
1 "La Vie en Rose" singer
5 Ashtray array
10 Interest greatly
14 "There __ joy in Mudville ... "
15 Livid
16 Cambodian currency
17 Lump
18 Hasbro soldier
19 Raison d'__
20 Lake Michigan port
22 Dietary need
24 TriBeCa neighbor
26 Backspaced over
27 1974 hit with a Spanish title meaning "You are"
31 Jedi Council VIP
33 VCR successor
34 Brief meeting?
36 Army rank above maj.
41 Told ... and a hint to this puzzle's six sets of circles
44 Ivy League sch.
45 "Rebel Without a Cause" star James
46 Where a retriever may be retrieved: Abbr.
47 Blacken
49 Prepare
51 Kansas motto word
55 Omit
57 "Moby-Dick" crew
59 Made possible
64 Italian air
65 Cumberland Gap explorer
67 Hall of Fame linebacker Junior
68 Copper that's mostly zinc
69 Corned beef __
70 Not fem.
71 __-Ball
72 Construction rod
73 Long haul
Down
1 Draft item often traded
2 Vacation destination
3 Erelong
4 Snap, commercially
5 Michigan Stadium nickname, with "The"
6 Heep of trouble?
7 __ Mahal
8 Camaro roof option
9 What 15-Across people do
10 Former Fox News anchor Van Susteren
11 Ceremonies
12 Where eagles hatch
13 Some of this and some of that
21 JFK-to-Heathrow flier, once
23 Dental care name
25 Seafood found in beds
27 Website for handmade art
28 Electrolux spokeswoman Kelly
29 Pernicious
30 Something underfoot
32 DOL division
35 Scandinavian literary work
37 Try out
38 Toy gun ammo
39 Almost never
40 Six-part undergrad exam
42 Money
43 Tech graduate
48 Abet, in a way
50 Grime-fighting org.
51 Spy plane acronym
52 Toondom ogre
53 "Common Sense" writer
54 Give a big lift
56 Uganda neighbor
58 40-decibel unit
60 Realty ad abbr.
61 "I am a very foolish fond old man" speaker
62 Comfort
63 "Fore!"
66 Sun or moon