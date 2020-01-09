Across
1 Powerful watchdogs
7 Silk Road desert
11 Pulls a Halloween prank on, for short
14 Put a new handle on
15 "... wish __ a star"
16 Part of the fam.
17 Very close
19 Police blotter letters
20 Daughter of Polonius
21 Dependable source of income
23 Tearful queen
25 Short strings?
26 More skittish
29 Dark mark
33 Admonish
34 Artisan pizzeria feature
37 Seventh in a Greek series
38 Birthday party staple, and a hint to this puzzle's circles
40 Big Band __
41 Pastoral residences
43 Huff
44 Self-involvement
45 Williams of talk TV
47 "The Square Egg" author
49 Square, e.g.
51 Former Jesuit school official
55 Stretch
59 Sushi selection
60 Holiday to-do list task
62 "The Miracle Worker" comm. method
63 2016 MLB retiree
64 Online newsgroup system
65 Pop artist Lichtenstein
66 Sun., on Mon.
67 Mother in Calcutta
Down
1 Ponte Vecchio's river
2 Conserve
3 Foot part
4 Hornswoggled
5 Charlotte __
6 Frequent discount recipient
7 Word with water or air
8 Energy org. since 1960
9 Florida city, familiarly
10 They're kept in pens
11 Dash, but not dot
12 Orange __
13 Picnic dishes
18 Smidge
22 Sci-fi award
24 Values highly
26 Spouted vessel
27 Palm fruit
28 1954 Best Actress Oscar winner
30 Some den leaders
31 Cycle starter?
32 Showtime title forensic technician, familiarly
34 Aspen gear
35 Scary-sounding lake
36 NASA part: Abbr.
38 Soft sound
39 Meyers of "Kate & Allie"
42 Certain happy hour exclamation
43 Bit of 11-Down gear
45 Borrow the limit on
46 Combat
47 Sharp weapon
48 "You __ grounded!"
50 '70s TV lawman Ramsey
52 Auction venue
53 Bit of TLC?
54 WBA decisions
56 Muse count
57 Goes with
58 Spanish pronoun
61 D.C. summer hrs.