Crossword
View Comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword
Provided

Across

1 Powerful watchdogs

7 Silk Road desert

11 Pulls a Halloween prank on, for short

14 Put a new handle on

15 "... wish __ a star"

16 Part of the fam.

17 Very close

19 Police blotter letters

20 Daughter of Polonius

21 Dependable source of income

23 Tearful queen

25 Short strings?

26 More skittish

29 Dark mark

33 Admonish

34 Artisan pizzeria feature

37 Seventh in a Greek series

38 Birthday party staple, and a hint to this puzzle's circles

40 Big Band __

41 Pastoral residences

43 Huff

44 Self-involvement

45 Williams of talk TV

47 "The Square Egg" author

49 Square, e.g.

51 Former Jesuit school official

55 Stretch

59 Sushi selection

60 Holiday to-do list task

62 "The Miracle Worker" comm. method

63 2016 MLB retiree

64 Online newsgroup system

65 Pop artist Lichtenstein

66 Sun., on Mon.

67 Mother in Calcutta

Down

1 Ponte Vecchio's river

2 Conserve

3 Foot part

4 Hornswoggled

5 Charlotte __

6 Frequent discount recipient

7 Word with water or air

8 Energy org. since 1960

9 Florida city, familiarly

10 They're kept in pens

11 Dash, but not dot

12 Orange __

13 Picnic dishes

18 Smidge

22 Sci-fi award

24 Values highly

26 Spouted vessel

27 Palm fruit

28 1954 Best Actress Oscar winner

30 Some den leaders

31 Cycle starter?

32 Showtime title forensic technician, familiarly

34 Aspen gear

35 Scary-sounding lake

36 NASA part: Abbr.

38 Soft sound

39 Meyers of "Kate & Allie"

42 Certain happy hour exclamation

43 Bit of 11-Down gear

45 Borrow the limit on

46 Combat

47 Sharp weapon

48 "You __ grounded!"

50 '70s TV lawman Ramsey

52 Auction venue

53 Bit of TLC?

54 WBA decisions

56 Muse count

57 Goes with

58 Spanish pronoun

61 D.C. summer hrs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News