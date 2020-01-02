Across
1 New England NFLers
5 Workforce
10 __ salad
14 Cornell who founded Cornell
15 Actress Tierney
16 Passionate god
17 Nerd's moniker
19 Unexciting
20 Actress Gabor
21 Blends
22 Destination for the last flight?
23 In the cellar
25 Detective's moniker
27 Speak to
30 Michelle who was the youngest female to play in a PGA Tour event
31 Bubbles up
32 Didn't like leaving
38 Ending for marion
39 Traitor's moniker
40 Gung-ho
41 Lawn-trimming tool
43 Anti-inflammatory brand
44 Sixth sense, initially
45 Coming to a point
47 Genius' moniker
52 Bonny one
53 Captain Kirk's "final frontier"
54 Young zebras
56 "Gross!"
59 __ avail: fruitless
60 Old-timer's moniker
62 Skunk cabbage feature
63 More flimsy, as an excuse
64 Ballet move
65 Attention getter
66 Krispy __
67 Man, but not woman
Down
You have free articles remaining.
1 First name in skunks
2 Sea of __: Black Sea arm
3 Court calendar entry
4 __ Diego
5 Silvery food fish
6 Airport waiter
7 Dealership lot array
8 At risk of being slapped
9 A long way
10 Rats
11 Former New York senator Al D'__
12 Word with book or opera
13 "Clean Made Easy" vacuum brand
18 Pill amounts
22 Like Death Valley
24 Bodyguard, typically
26 Lambs' moms
27 Not many
28 Indulge, with "on"
29 Sealed tight
33 Summer cooler
34 Bakery offering
35 Presents too aggressively
36 Cave in
37 Pigged out (on), briefly
39 Taunting remark
42 Italian noble family
43 Take __: decline to participate
46 Enticement
47 Prevent, in legalese
48 Apple players
49 Compact
48-Down
50 "My concern is ... "
51 "You've got the wrong person!"
55 Attention getter
57 Cry out loud
58 "Look ma, no hands!"
60 March on Washington monogram
61 Prefix with gram