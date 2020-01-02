Crossword
View Comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 New England NFLers

5 Workforce

10 __ salad

14 Cornell who founded Cornell

15 Actress Tierney

16 Passionate god

17 Nerd's moniker

19 Unexciting

20 Actress Gabor

21 Blends

22 Destination for the last flight?

23 In the cellar

25 Detective's moniker

27 Speak to

30 Michelle who was the youngest female to play in a PGA Tour event

31 Bubbles up

32 Didn't like leaving

38 Ending for marion

39 Traitor's moniker

40 Gung-ho

41 Lawn-trimming tool

43 Anti-inflammatory brand

44 Sixth sense, initially

45 Coming to a point

47 Genius' moniker

52 Bonny one

53 Captain Kirk's "final frontier"

54 Young zebras

56 "Gross!"

59 __ avail: fruitless

60 Old-timer's moniker

62 Skunk cabbage feature

63 More flimsy, as an excuse

64 Ballet move

65 Attention getter

66 Krispy __

67 Man, but not woman

Down

1 First name in skunks

2 Sea of __: Black Sea arm

3 Court calendar entry

4 __ Diego

5 Silvery food fish

6 Airport waiter

7 Dealership lot array

8 At risk of being slapped

9 A long way

10 Rats

11 Former New York senator Al D'__

12 Word with book or opera

13 "Clean Made Easy" vacuum brand

18 Pill amounts

22 Like Death Valley

24 Bodyguard, typically

26 Lambs' moms

27 Not many

28 Indulge, with "on"

29 Sealed tight

33 Summer cooler

34 Bakery offering

35 Presents too aggressively

36 Cave in

37 Pigged out (on), briefly

39 Taunting remark

42 Italian noble family

43 Take __: decline to participate

46 Enticement

47 Prevent, in legalese

48 Apple players

49 Compact

48-Down

50 "My concern is ... "

51 "You've got the wrong person!"

55 Attention getter

57 Cry out loud

58 "Look ma, no hands!"

60 March on Washington monogram

61 Prefix with gram

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News