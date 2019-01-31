Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Bucks in the woods

6 Ratted out the bad guys

10 Dept. store stock

14 Condor's condo?

15 Prefix with logical

16 Dry as a desert

17 Cold weather groundswell that can cause pavement damage

19 Go for the worm

20 Wind down or wind up

21 Name in Cold War news

22 Wright who wondered, "What's another word for Ôthesaurus'?"

24 Ball catcher

25 Needing wheels

26 Ancient siege weapon

30 "Knock it off!"

31 Architectural curve

32 L.A. NFLer

35 Tax-free govt. bond

36 Good feller?

37 "One day only!" event

38 Boomer that no longer booms, briefly

39 __ Valley: Reagan Library locale

41 Warring factions

43 Manufacturer's coming-out event

46 Woofer's partner

48 Landed

49 Film boxer Rocky

50 Black, to a bard

51 Syst. for the deaf

54 Islamic branch

55 Reversions ... or what 17-, 26- and 43-Across all have?

58 Bard

59 Capital of Belgium

60 Good-sized wedding band

61 Kind of spot or loser

62 Cong. meeting

63 Lawn spoilers

Down

1 Heist target

2 Beach bird

3 Five-time A.L. home run champ, familiarly

4 APO mail addressees

5 Gem mount

6 Midday snooze

7 Some govt. lawyers

8 Calif. neighbor

9 Loses one's cool

10 Pre-1985 communications nickname

11 Car's engine-to-wheels connector

12 Surfers visit them

13 Paradises

18 Sub access

23 __-blue

24 View from Molokai's south shore

25 Lab rat's home

26 Radiation units

27 Taxing task

28 New England capital

29 Needing a skull-and-crossbones label

33 Actor Baldwin

34 Screen door material

36 Russia-China border river

37 X-rated stuff

39 Explorer Hernando de __

40 Conceptualizes

41 Permit

42 Post-shower display

44 Mail-in incentive

45 They're off-limits

46 Recipe amts.

47 "Yippee!"

50 Gets an "I'm sorry" from Alex Trebek, say

51 Entr'__

52 Short agenda?

53 Iwo Jima troop carriers: Abbr.

56 Tint

57 Blackjack component

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments