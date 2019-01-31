Across
1 Bucks in the woods
6 Ratted out the bad guys
10 Dept. store stock
14 Condor's condo?
15 Prefix with logical
16 Dry as a desert
17 Cold weather groundswell that can cause pavement damage
19 Go for the worm
20 Wind down or wind up
21 Name in Cold War news
22 Wright who wondered, "What's another word for Ôthesaurus'?"
24 Ball catcher
25 Needing wheels
26 Ancient siege weapon
30 "Knock it off!"
31 Architectural curve
32 L.A. NFLer
35 Tax-free govt. bond
36 Good feller?
37 "One day only!" event
38 Boomer that no longer booms, briefly
39 __ Valley: Reagan Library locale
41 Warring factions
43 Manufacturer's coming-out event
46 Woofer's partner
48 Landed
49 Film boxer Rocky
50 Black, to a bard
51 Syst. for the deaf
54 Islamic branch
55 Reversions ... or what 17-, 26- and 43-Across all have?
58 Bard
59 Capital of Belgium
60 Good-sized wedding band
61 Kind of spot or loser
62 Cong. meeting
63 Lawn spoilers
Down
1 Heist target
2 Beach bird
3 Five-time A.L. home run champ, familiarly
4 APO mail addressees
5 Gem mount
6 Midday snooze
7 Some govt. lawyers
8 Calif. neighbor
9 Loses one's cool
10 Pre-1985 communications nickname
11 Car's engine-to-wheels connector
12 Surfers visit them
13 Paradises
18 Sub access
23 __-blue
24 View from Molokai's south shore
25 Lab rat's home
26 Radiation units
27 Taxing task
28 New England capital
29 Needing a skull-and-crossbones label
33 Actor Baldwin
34 Screen door material
36 Russia-China border river
37 X-rated stuff
39 Explorer Hernando de __
40 Conceptualizes
41 Permit
42 Post-shower display
44 Mail-in incentive
45 They're off-limits
46 Recipe amts.
47 "Yippee!"
50 Gets an "I'm sorry" from Alex Trebek, say
51 Entr'__
52 Short agenda?
53 Iwo Jima troop carriers: Abbr.
56 Tint
57 Blackjack component