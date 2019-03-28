Try 3 months for $3
Across

1 Dangerous wind for small boats

5 "You're gonna need a bigger boat" movie

9 Barbecue rod

13 Actor Sharif

14 Verbal exams

16 Actress Lollobrigida

17 Ship-fouling organisms, on Talk Like a Pirate Day?

19 Lights-out tune

20 Horse hue

21 Spyglass component

23 With 48-Down, mediocre

24 "Alas ... "

26 Cry of fright

27 Burning

29 Key lime __

30 Pigpen

31 Story surprises

32 What kids ask on a long trip, on TLAP Day?

36 What George Washington could not tell, according to folklore

37 Oregon Trail wagon pullers

38 Ship's right-front section, on TLAP Day?

43 Sends to the Hill

45 Agrees to

46 Wonderment

47 Wood-shaping tool

48 Urgent distress signal

49 When right turns are sometimes permitted

51 Tax agcy.

52 Dire fate

54 Two of a kind

55 The color of tropical seas

57 Cold northern region, on TLAP Day?

61 "The Sopranos" actress Falco

62 Human trunk

63 Ring of light

64 Flatfish sometimes served stuffed

65 Recipe amts.

66 Online auction site

Down

1 Dollop

2 Doctors' org.

3 Food storage area, on TLAP Day?

4 Swashbuckler Flynn

5 __ of 6-Down: French heroine

6 5-Down of __: French heroine

7 Minnesota's state fish

8 Like a smooth-sailing clipper ship

9 Rank above cpl.

10 One tickling the ivories

11 Sitting at the dock of the bay

12 Tries a bite of

15 Taxpayer ID

18 Dissenting vote

22 Fictional Tom or real-life Diane

24 Massage facility

25 Balloon filler

26 Old anesthetic

28 Wicked one

30 Mixes

31 __ Hold 'em

33 Enjoy, as television

34 Overjoyed

35 Chess castles

38 Shove off

39 Post-WWII babies

40 Bill for drinks, on TLAP Day?

41 Be indebted to

42 Married

43 Upper crust groups

44 Rio Grande city

48 See 23-Across

49 Rowboat propeller

50 Specialized market segment

53 Giants slugger Mel

54 All in favor

56 Director Ang __

58 Deadly snake

59 Dockworkers' org.

60 Playfully shy

