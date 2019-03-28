Across
1 Dangerous wind for small boats
5 "You're gonna need a bigger boat" movie
9 Barbecue rod
13 Actor Sharif
14 Verbal exams
16 Actress Lollobrigida
17 Ship-fouling organisms, on Talk Like a Pirate Day?
19 Lights-out tune
20 Horse hue
21 Spyglass component
23 With 48-Down, mediocre
24 "Alas ... "
26 Cry of fright
27 Burning
29 Key lime __
30 Pigpen
31 Story surprises
32 What kids ask on a long trip, on TLAP Day?
36 What George Washington could not tell, according to folklore
37 Oregon Trail wagon pullers
38 Ship's right-front section, on TLAP Day?
43 Sends to the Hill
45 Agrees to
46 Wonderment
47 Wood-shaping tool
48 Urgent distress signal
49 When right turns are sometimes permitted
51 Tax agcy.
52 Dire fate
54 Two of a kind
55 The color of tropical seas
57 Cold northern region, on TLAP Day?
61 "The Sopranos" actress Falco
62 Human trunk
63 Ring of light
64 Flatfish sometimes served stuffed
65 Recipe amts.
66 Online auction site
Down
1 Dollop
2 Doctors' org.
3 Food storage area, on TLAP Day?
4 Swashbuckler Flynn
5 __ of 6-Down: French heroine
6 5-Down of __: French heroine
7 Minnesota's state fish
8 Like a smooth-sailing clipper ship
9 Rank above cpl.
10 One tickling the ivories
11 Sitting at the dock of the bay
12 Tries a bite of
15 Taxpayer ID
18 Dissenting vote
22 Fictional Tom or real-life Diane
24 Massage facility
25 Balloon filler
26 Old anesthetic
28 Wicked one
30 Mixes
31 __ Hold 'em
33 Enjoy, as television
34 Overjoyed
35 Chess castles
38 Shove off
39 Post-WWII babies
40 Bill for drinks, on TLAP Day?
41 Be indebted to
42 Married
43 Upper crust groups
44 Rio Grande city
48 See 23-Across
49 Rowboat propeller
50 Specialized market segment
53 Giants slugger Mel
54 All in favor
56 Director Ang __
58 Deadly snake
59 Dockworkers' org.
60 Playfully shy