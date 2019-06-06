Across
1 __ salad
5 Maddux who won four consecutive Cy Young Awards
9 Prominent feature of toondom's Droopy Dog
14 Efficient
15 Dunkirk dream
16 2003 LPGA Rookie of the Year
17 Sight
20 Cuttlefish pigment
21 "Homeland" org.
22 Wyo. neighbor
23 Hearing
28 Acting sister of Lynn
31 Big biceps, at the gym
32 Form 1040 calc.
33 Like law school trials
36 Befuddled
39 Smell
43 Burns art?
44 Omission in logic
45 Ltr. holder
46 Macy's department
48 Sierra __
51 Touch
55 Led
56 __ Park Lincoln of "Knots Landing"
57 Playgroup demand
61 Taste
66 Reno-__ Intl. Airport
67 Magnate
68 Goddess of discord
69 Cape Ann's county
70 Bottom lines
71 Energetic
Down
1 Crosswords are often solved in them
2 Black wind
3 Observation in a tower
4 Playgroup warning
5 Garden product word
6 Call the game
7 Throw out
8 Powerful lamp contents
9 Average beverage?
10 Text-scanning technology, briefly
11 Like some conditionally ordered stock
12 Mr. Wrong?
13 Didn't act
18 __ Ski Valley, site of Kachina Peak
19 Sharpness
24 Camp Pendleton letters
25 "The Phantom of the Opera" role
26 Esse __ videri: North Carolina motto
27 Biblical preposition
28 Siren
29 Currency exchange fee
30 Three quarters
34 A.L. Central team
35 He played Kevin in "The Devil's Advocate"
37 Lombardy Castle city
38 Off-rd. rides
40 Discounted, perhaps
41 Four-fifths of a pop band?
42 Adopt-__.com: humane online gp.
47 Songs for singles
49 Chevy named for a star
50 Pops up
51 Steamed
52 Law office workers
53 Contest
54 Contest lure
58 Car sticker letters
59 Prime minister before Rabin
60 "Whoever you are, find whatever you're into" website
62 Iowa campus
63 T. __
64 Pic taker
65 Jun. gown wearers