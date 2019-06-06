{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 __ salad

5 Maddux who won four consecutive Cy Young Awards

9 Prominent feature of toondom's Droopy Dog

14 Efficient

15 Dunkirk dream

16 2003 LPGA Rookie of the Year

17 Sight

20 Cuttlefish pigment

21 "Homeland" org.

22 Wyo. neighbor

23 Hearing

28 Acting sister of Lynn

31 Big biceps, at the gym

32 Form 1040 calc.

33 Like law school trials

36 Befuddled

39 Smell

43 Burns art?

44 Omission in logic

45 Ltr. holder

46 Macy's department

48 Sierra __

51 Touch

55 Led

56 __ Park Lincoln of "Knots Landing"

57 Playgroup demand

61 Taste

66 Reno-__ Intl. Airport

67 Magnate

68 Goddess of discord

69 Cape Ann's county

70 Bottom lines

71 Energetic

Down

1 Crosswords are often solved in them

2 Black wind

3 Observation in a tower

4 Playgroup warning

5 Garden product word

6 Call the game

7 Throw out

8 Powerful lamp contents

9 Average beverage?

10 Text-scanning technology, briefly

11 Like some conditionally ordered stock

12 Mr. Wrong?

13 Didn't act

18 __ Ski Valley, site of Kachina Peak

19 Sharpness

24 Camp Pendleton letters

25 "The Phantom of the Opera" role

26 Esse __ videri: North Carolina motto

27 Biblical preposition

28 Siren

29 Currency exchange fee

30 Three quarters

34 A.L. Central team

35 He played Kevin in "The Devil's Advocate"

37 Lombardy Castle city

38 Off-rd. rides

40 Discounted, perhaps

41 Four-fifths of a pop band?

42 Adopt-__.com: humane online gp.

47 Songs for singles

49 Chevy named for a star

50 Pops up

51 Steamed

52 Law office workers

53 Contest

54 Contest lure

58 Car sticker letters

59 Prime minister before Rabin

60 "Whoever you are, find whatever you're into" website

62 Iowa campus

63 T. __

64 Pic taker

65 Jun. gown wearers

