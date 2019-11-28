Across
1 Assuming it's true
7 "Bloom County" penguin
11 Jams
14 After-dinner gathering
15 Go in different directions
16 Service to redo
17 Spoon
19 Flight status info
20 In addition
21 "The Fault in __ Stars": John Green novel
22 Leader's domain
24 Dish
28 Chatter boxes?
31 Light weight
32 It may precede bad news
33 Beavers, e.g.
35 "Girls" channel
38 Fork
42 Icarus, to Daedalus
43 Bar employee: Abbr.
44 String quartet member
45 Prefix with arch
48 Bulldozer companion
49 Plate
53 Marx with a horn
54 Vienna's land: Abbr.
55 The munchies, e.g.
59 Hairy TV cousin
60 Bowl
64 Flowery welcome
65 It's retold often
66 Greet on the street
67 Roadside shelter
68 "Oh, ew"
69 Fancy, and then some
Down
1 New York stadium named for a sports great
2 __-searching
3 Tree fruit
4 Like some wells
5 One of a Chicago duo
6 Group of like voices
7 Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas," e.g.
8 Four score, often?
9 Address bar address
10 "Lie Down in Darkness" author
11 Request before the music starts
12 Beijing-born action hero
13 Passport mark
18 Payable
23 "I didn't mean that" key
25 Bordeaux butcher's offering
26 Eccentric
27 Write effusively
28 Smokehouse order
29 Coiffure style
30 '60s-'70s variety show host
33 Order before the music starts
34 Colony occupant
36 Agricultural bundle
37 Reminder to take out the trash?
39 Big name in WWI espionage
40 Green sci.
41 Research
46 Org. for netmen
47 Like some paper towels
48 Underscore?
49 Some like it hot
50 Like Cheerios
51 "Frida" star Salma
52 Prepare to remodel, maybe
56 Poet Dove
57 Pest in a swarm
58 Where el sol rises
61 Murderers' Row teammate of Babe
62 Part of a hinged-door floor plan symbol
63 Fish-fowl link