Crossword
0 comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
provided

Across

1 Assuming it's true

7 "Bloom County" penguin

11 Jams

14 After-dinner gathering

15 Go in different directions

16 Service to redo

17 Spoon

19 Flight status info

20 In addition

21 "The Fault in __ Stars": John Green novel

22 Leader's domain

24 Dish

28 Chatter boxes?

31 Light weight

32 It may precede bad news

33 Beavers, e.g.

35 "Girls" channel

38 Fork

42 Icarus, to Daedalus

43 Bar employee: Abbr.

44 String quartet member

45 Prefix with arch

48 Bulldozer companion

49 Plate

53 Marx with a horn

54 Vienna's land: Abbr.

55 The munchies, e.g.

59 Hairy TV cousin

60 Bowl

64 Flowery welcome

65 It's retold often

66 Greet on the street

67 Roadside shelter

68 "Oh, ew"

69 Fancy, and then some

Down

1 New York stadium named for a sports great

2 __-searching

3 Tree fruit

4 Like some wells

5 One of a Chicago duo

6 Group of like voices

7 Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas," e.g.

8 Four score, often?

9 Address bar address

10 "Lie Down in Darkness" author

11 Request before the music starts

12 Beijing-born action hero

13 Passport mark

18 Payable

23 "I didn't mean that" key

25 Bordeaux butcher's offering

26 Eccentric

27 Write effusively

28 Smokehouse order

29 Coiffure style

30 '60s-'70s variety show host

33 Order before the music starts

34 Colony occupant

36 Agricultural bundle

37 Reminder to take out the trash?

39 Big name in WWI espionage

40 Green sci.

41 Research

46 Org. for netmen

47 Like some paper towels

48 Underscore?

49 Some like it hot

50 Like Cheerios

51 "Frida" star Salma

52 Prepare to remodel, maybe

56 Poet Dove

57 Pest in a swarm

58 Where el sol rises

61 Murderers' Row teammate of Babe

62 Part of a hinged-door floor plan symbol

63 Fish-fowl link

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News