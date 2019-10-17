{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 Arafat's successor

6 City near Yorba Linda

10 Brief responses to common concerns

14 Composer of a seven-movement work that excludes Earth

15 Tach count

16 "... even now / __ myself to thy direction": "Macbeth"

17 "What's My Line?" comedian's craft brewery?

19 Sail support

20 R.E.M.'s "The __ Love"

21 Heifetz's teacher

22 Present

23 Pop diva's fruit stand?

27 City of northern Spain

29 David and Bird

30 American Idol winner's amusement chain?

34 In a blue state

35 Nile reptile

36 Corvallis sch.

39 Rapper's shopping center properties?

45 Equally speedy

48 Forest bovine

49 Guitarist's cash register company?

53 Collate

54 Film on water

55 Toddler's drink

58 Farm opening?

59 "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" comedian's flooring store?

61 Nœmero de Mandamientos

62 Frank of 1950s Broadway

63 Basketwork fiber

64 Bone-dry

65 Hwy. crossings

66 Jai alai basket

Down

1 "Understood"

2 Windfall

3 Symbol of happiness

4 Had ambitions

5 Mess

6 Big name in coffee makers

7 Civil War signature

8 __ other: alternating

9 Sancho's "steed"

10 Pole users

11 Materialize

12 Slate source

13 Burnout cause

18 Squelched

24 Forest's 2006 Oscar-winning role

25 35mm camera option

26 Where the Indus flows: Abbr.

27 IHOP orders

28 U.S. news source since 1942

31 Slump

32 Tire pressure meas.

33 Parody

36 Veterans of the briny

37 __-pitch

38 Steel giant, as it was known from 1986-2001

39 Cleanse spiritually

40 Book ending

41 Co. merged into Verizon

42 Moves in a school

43 .001 of an inch

44 Omniscient

45 Syrian ruling family

46 Cheap smoke

47 "Cyrano de Bergerac" Best Actor (1950)

50 "Bye Bye Bye" band

51 Meager

52 iPod contents

56 Shoemaker's strip

57 Where to find

36-Down

59 British rule in India

60 Hold 'em tell, maybe

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments