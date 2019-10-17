Across
1 Arafat's successor
6 City near Yorba Linda
10 Brief responses to common concerns
14 Composer of a seven-movement work that excludes Earth
15 Tach count
16 "... even now / __ myself to thy direction": "Macbeth"
17 "What's My Line?" comedian's craft brewery?
19 Sail support
20 R.E.M.'s "The __ Love"
21 Heifetz's teacher
22 Present
23 Pop diva's fruit stand?
27 City of northern Spain
29 David and Bird
30 American Idol winner's amusement chain?
34 In a blue state
35 Nile reptile
36 Corvallis sch.
39 Rapper's shopping center properties?
45 Equally speedy
48 Forest bovine
49 Guitarist's cash register company?
53 Collate
54 Film on water
55 Toddler's drink
58 Farm opening?
59 "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" comedian's flooring store?
61 Nœmero de Mandamientos
62 Frank of 1950s Broadway
63 Basketwork fiber
64 Bone-dry
65 Hwy. crossings
66 Jai alai basket
Down
1 "Understood"
2 Windfall
3 Symbol of happiness
4 Had ambitions
5 Mess
6 Big name in coffee makers
7 Civil War signature
8 __ other: alternating
9 Sancho's "steed"
10 Pole users
11 Materialize
12 Slate source
13 Burnout cause
18 Squelched
24 Forest's 2006 Oscar-winning role
25 35mm camera option
26 Where the Indus flows: Abbr.
27 IHOP orders
28 U.S. news source since 1942
31 Slump
32 Tire pressure meas.
33 Parody
36 Veterans of the briny
37 __-pitch
38 Steel giant, as it was known from 1986-2001
39 Cleanse spiritually
40 Book ending
41 Co. merged into Verizon
42 Moves in a school
43 .001 of an inch
44 Omniscient
45 Syrian ruling family
46 Cheap smoke
47 "Cyrano de Bergerac" Best Actor (1950)
50 "Bye Bye Bye" band
51 Meager
52 iPod contents
56 Shoemaker's strip
57 Where to find
36-Down
59 British rule in India
60 Hold 'em tell, maybe