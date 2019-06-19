Across
1 One of seven in "Jabberwocky"
7 Shabbat celebrant
10 "Baby __": 2008 Fey/Poehler comedy
14 Like some classroom aids
15 Angst-filled rock genre
16 Disembarked
17 *Project with many obstacles
19 Wheels for a star
20 __ Grey tea
21 Vacation abode
22 *E! talk show focused on celebrity outfits
26 Longest reigning Brit. monarch
28 Neighbor of Venezuela
29 Discriminatory, as in hiring
32 Pet adoption org.
33 Deg. for a suit
36 Annexation
38 Put on a pedestal
40 Morsel
41 Printed scorecard numbers
43 Went (on) monotonously
44 Monotony
46 Gp. with mail trucks
47 *Britannica, e.g.
52 Cutting
53 Leaderless
54 Strengthen
55 Team up ... or, literally, what the last words of the answers to starred clues can do
61 Giggly Muppet
62 To and __
63 Poker challenge
64 Academic leader in NBC's "Community"
65 Author Kesey
66 Kind of tax
Down
1 "Law & Order: __"
2 It often comes to those who wait
3 Volcanic fallout
4 Rapa __: Easter Island
5 Popular mall jewelry store
6 Mosque-goer's deity
7 Like Cain, of Abel
8 Leading characters in "Mork & Mindy"?
9 Stir-fry pan
10 __ Yousafzai, sharer of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize
11 Cover story
12 Copycat
13 Make things right
18 Course where tangents are relevant
21 *1997 movie partly set on a plane called the Jailbird
22 Handy "Mr."
23 "Master of None" star __ Ansari
24 "Law & Order" gp.
25 Couldn't sit still, say
26 Exxon, once
27 Lustful look
30 *High-speed skiing event, familiarly
31 Discipline
33 Capital of Belarus
34 Honk
35 Tacks on
37 Green land?
39 Bridge table quorum
42 Vacuum effect
44 Ligament kin
45 Lo __: noodle dish
47 Threw a fit
48 Forced absence
49 Terra __
50 Cellphone self-pic of a group, slangily
51 Smells
55 N.Y. airport since 1963
56 Miner's matter
57 Chinese zodiac animal
58 "The World Factbook" org.
59 Inexact fig.
60 Get