Crossword grid
Across

1 One of seven in "Jabberwocky"

7 Shabbat celebrant

10 "Baby __": 2008 Fey/Poehler comedy

14 Like some classroom aids

15 Angst-filled rock genre

16 Disembarked

17 *Project with many obstacles

19 Wheels for a star

20 __ Grey tea

21 Vacation abode

22 *E! talk show focused on celebrity outfits

26 Longest reigning Brit. monarch

28 Neighbor of Venezuela

29 Discriminatory, as in hiring

32 Pet adoption org.

33 Deg. for a suit

36 Annexation

38 Put on a pedestal

40 Morsel

41 Printed scorecard numbers

43 Went (on) monotonously

44 Monotony

46 Gp. with mail trucks

47 *Britannica, e.g.

52 Cutting

53 Leaderless

54 Strengthen

55 Team up ... or, literally, what the last words of the answers to starred clues can do

61 Giggly Muppet

62 To and __

63 Poker challenge

64 Academic leader in NBC's "Community"

65 Author Kesey

66 Kind of tax

Down

1 "Law & Order: __"

2 It often comes to those who wait

3 Volcanic fallout

4 Rapa __: Easter Island

5 Popular mall jewelry store

6 Mosque-goer's deity

7 Like Cain, of Abel

8 Leading characters in "Mork & Mindy"?

9 Stir-fry pan

10 __ Yousafzai, sharer of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize

11 Cover story

12 Copycat

13 Make things right

18 Course where tangents are relevant

21 *1997 movie partly set on a plane called the Jailbird

22 Handy "Mr."

23 "Master of None" star __ Ansari

24 "Law & Order" gp.

25 Couldn't sit still, say

26 Exxon, once

27 Lustful look

30 *High-speed skiing event, familiarly

31 Discipline

33 Capital of Belarus

34 Honk

35 Tacks on

37 Green land?

39 Bridge table quorum

42 Vacuum effect

44 Ligament kin

45 Lo __: noodle dish

47 Threw a fit

48 Forced absence

49 Terra __

50 Cellphone self-pic of a group, slangily

51 Smells

55 N.Y. airport since 1963

56 Miner's matter

57 Chinese zodiac animal

58 "The World Factbook" org.

59 Inexact fig.

60 Get

