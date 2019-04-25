Across
1 Out of practice
6 Blue stone
11 It doesn't last long
14 Casual opening
15 Saudi neighbor
16 Part of un giorno
17 Crayfish habitat
18 Employees
20 Seminal discovery by sports historians?
22 Newspaper supporters
25 LAX stat
26 "You got me there"
27 Comprehensive text on mints?
32 Card game
33 Certain cross-country traveler
34 Crane's construction
36 "One Mic" rapper
37 Reaction to Bugs' continued evasiveness?
41 Common ID
43 Soaps actress Rylan
44 Some kissing sounds
47 Snap
48 How a snail moves?
51 Lend __
54 "That's so cute!"
55 Brine-cured delicacy
56 "I plotted against Caesar completely on my own!"?
61 "Doubtful"
62 Be enamored of
66 Relative of -ista
67 View from the Eiffel Tower
68 Traction aid
69 Cold and wet
70 Fragrant compound
71 Quite a while
Down
1 Kid
2 A, in Acapulco
3 Mess metaphor
4 Canter cousin
5 "Am I clear?"
6 Dieter's choice
7 Milwaukee : mine :: Marseilles : __
8 Last of three Catherines
9 Calligrapher's array
10 Searches (through)
11 Philatelist's source
12 Peloponnesian region
13 Nature spirits of Greek myth
19 Plains tribe
21 List substitute: Abbr.
22 Cadillac model
23 HŠgar creator Browne
24 TV's "Through the Wormhole," e.g.
28 Invoice heading no.
29 Initiation
30 Ryan of "Sleepless in Seattle"
31 Night sch. staple
35 Bit of adverbial wordplay
38 Confessional music genre
39 LBJ's successor
40 Real head-turner in the animal kingdom
41 Deeper into la-la land
42 "From Here to Eternity" Oscar winner
45 Coverage-providing org.
46 __ symbol
49 Bit of equestrian gear
50 __ Beach, Hawaii, home of the 2005 Little League World Series champs
52 "__ suspected!"
53 Salon procedure
57 Hawaiian strings
58 Agitated state
59 Pothole warning
60 Farm female
63 Org. assisting museums
64 Amtrak unit
65 QB's stat