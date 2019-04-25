{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Out of practice

6 Blue stone

11 It doesn't last long

14 Casual opening

15 Saudi neighbor

16 Part of un giorno

17 Crayfish habitat

18 Employees

20 Seminal discovery by sports historians?

22 Newspaper supporters

25 LAX stat

26 "You got me there"

27 Comprehensive text on mints?

32 Card game

33 Certain cross-country traveler

34 Crane's construction

36 "One Mic" rapper

37 Reaction to Bugs' continued evasiveness?

41 Common ID

43 Soaps actress Rylan

44 Some kissing sounds

47 Snap

48 How a snail moves?

51 Lend __

54 "That's so cute!"

55 Brine-cured delicacy

56 "I plotted against Caesar completely on my own!"?

61 "Doubtful"

62 Be enamored of

66 Relative of -ista

67 View from the Eiffel Tower

68 Traction aid

69 Cold and wet

70 Fragrant compound

71 Quite a while

Down

1 Kid

2 A, in Acapulco

3 Mess metaphor

4 Canter cousin

5 "Am I clear?"

6 Dieter's choice

7 Milwaukee : mine :: Marseilles : __

8 Last of three Catherines

9 Calligrapher's array

10 Searches (through)

11 Philatelist's source

12 Peloponnesian region

13 Nature spirits of Greek myth

19 Plains tribe

21 List substitute: Abbr.

22 Cadillac model

23 HŠgar creator Browne

24 TV's "Through the Wormhole," e.g.

28 Invoice heading no.

29 Initiation

30 Ryan of "Sleepless in Seattle"

31 Night sch. staple

35 Bit of adverbial wordplay

38 Confessional music genre

39 LBJ's successor

40 Real head-turner in the animal kingdom

41 Deeper into la-la land

42 "From Here to Eternity" Oscar winner

45 Coverage-providing org.

46 __ symbol

49 Bit of equestrian gear

50 __ Beach, Hawaii, home of the 2005 Little League World Series champs

52 "__ suspected!"

53 Salon procedure

57 Hawaiian strings

58 Agitated state

59 Pothole warning

60 Farm female

63 Org. assisting museums

64 Amtrak unit

65 QB's stat

