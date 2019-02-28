Across
1 Hershey's toffee bar
5 Res __ loquitur: the thing speaks for itself
9 Online shopping mecca
14 Chip in a chip
15 Seasonal song
16 Hunky-dory
17 Start of a knitting project
18 Prefix with space
19 Dry Italian wine
20 Tailpipe emission
23 Hot state
24 Beatty/Hoffman box office flop
28 Tug-of-war injuries
32 Former fillies
34 Ready for a refill
35 Freelancer's email attachment: Abbr.
36 Glider on runners
37 Flowing garments
38 Sonar signal
39 Word in a bride's bio
40 Went a-courting
41 Two-time US Open winner
42 Hair-smoothing hairs
45 Library machine
46 "__ the Walrus"
47 Shellfish cookouts
54 Medicare prescription drug section
57 Pre-coll.
58 Brandy bottle letters
59 Prospero's servant
60 Highest sudoku digit
61 Hip bones
62 Free, in France
63 Armoire feature
64 Counting-out word
Down
1 Cyber Monday event
2 Fort with lots of bars
3 "Then again," in tweets
4 Fixed
5 "Be right with you"
6 Pound, but not ounce
7 Medieval laborer
8 Six-time All-Star Moises
9 Slips past
10 __ pork: Chinese dish served with pancakes
11 Letters often after a perp's name
12 Loo
13 Corrosive substance
21 "Exodus" author
22 Money makers
25 Warbles
26 Musical set in an orphanage
27 Replies to an invite, for short
28 Make available
29 "__ coffee?"
30 Louvre Pyramid architect
31 Pages with views
32 Rachel Maddow's network
33 Final Olds made
37 Charming snake?
38 2007 animated film in which Sting voices himself
40 Coax
41 Big chunk
43 Many a bridesmaid
44 Less cluttered
48 Shift (for oneself)
49 Hodgepodge
50 "How awful!"
51 Cruise stop
52 Pork choice
53 Do a vet's job
54 Chum
55 NPR journalist Shapiro
56 Bone in a cage