Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Hershey's toffee bar

5 Res __ loquitur: the thing speaks for itself

9 Online shopping mecca

14 Chip in a chip

15 Seasonal song

16 Hunky-dory

17 Start of a knitting project

18 Prefix with space

19 Dry Italian wine

20 Tailpipe emission

23 Hot state

24 Beatty/Hoffman box office flop

28 Tug-of-war injuries

32 Former fillies

34 Ready for a refill

35 Freelancer's email attachment: Abbr.

36 Glider on runners

37 Flowing garments

38 Sonar signal

39 Word in a bride's bio

40 Went a-courting

41 Two-time US Open winner

42 Hair-smoothing hairs

45 Library machine

46 "__ the Walrus"

47 Shellfish cookouts

54 Medicare prescription drug section

57 Pre-coll.

58 Brandy bottle letters

59 Prospero's servant

60 Highest sudoku digit

61 Hip bones

62 Free, in France

63 Armoire feature

64 Counting-out word

Down

1 Cyber Monday event

2 Fort with lots of bars

3 "Then again," in tweets

4 Fixed

5 "Be right with you"

6 Pound, but not ounce

7 Medieval laborer

8 Six-time All-Star Moises

9 Slips past

10 __ pork: Chinese dish served with pancakes

11 Letters often after a perp's name

12 Loo

13 Corrosive substance

21 "Exodus" author

22 Money makers

25 Warbles

26 Musical set in an orphanage

27 Replies to an invite, for short

28 Make available

29 "__ coffee?"

30 Louvre Pyramid architect

31 Pages with views

32 Rachel Maddow's network

33 Final Olds made

37 Charming snake?

38 2007 animated film in which Sting voices himself

40 Coax

41 Big chunk

43 Many a bridesmaid

44 Less cluttered

48 Shift (for oneself)

49 Hodgepodge

50 "How awful!"

51 Cruise stop

52 Pork choice

53 Do a vet's job

54 Chum

55 NPR journalist Shapiro

56 Bone in a cage

