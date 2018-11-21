Try 3 months for $3
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Just open

5 Hot under the collar

10 Loot from a heist

14 Dainty trim

15 West Indies volcano

16 Site of Napoleon's first exile

17 Tweak some violin holders?

20 Maker of many kitchen rolls

21 Wall St. deal

22 Baking soda targets

23 Like used fireplaces

25 Tach nos.

27 Tweak some church chimers?

34 Brit. record label

35 A few bucks?

36 Fuss over

37 Part of a sitcom farewell

39 Pulled off

41 Spot for a 48-Across

42 Representatives

45 Nintendo rival

48 Short snooze

49 Tweak some ski parkas?

52 __ helmet

53 Pre-coll. catchall

54 Torch job

57 And such: Abbr.

59 Trims, as a lawn

63 Tweak some business outfits?

66 Arctic formation

67 Transparent

68 Scientology guru Hubbard

69 Like most fairways, daily

70 Some Parliament members

71 A whole bunch

Down

1 NATO alphabet starter

2 Monopoly corner

3 Adapter letters

4 New Jersey's state tree

5 Chest thumper

6 One recently hitched

7 Smooth-talking

8 Parting shot

9 Slangy "Sure"

10 Hands-free devices

11 To boot

12 Lyft rival

13 Scottish miss

18 Performed light surgery on?

19 Jazz club performers

24 Eur. power until 1806

26 Third deg.?

27 Midmorning hour

28 Reflection

29 Little League teams

30 Like Oscar Wilde

31 Big name in spaghetti westerns

32 OK for dieters

33 Breaks like a branch

38 Implied

40 Down in the dumps

43 Shipping department supply

44 Lab order?

46 Milk purch.

47 Feels the pain

50 "My Generation" band

51 Portmanteau for a grown-up who hasn't yet grown up

54 Switch on a boom box

55 Caramel-filled candy

56 Put one over on

58 Stadium ticket specification

60 Copter's forerunner

61 David Cameron's alma mater

62 Three-part figs.

64 Monogram on some pricey handbags

65 Store door nos.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments