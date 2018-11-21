Across
1 Just open
5 Hot under the collar
10 Loot from a heist
14 Dainty trim
15 West Indies volcano
16 Site of Napoleon's first exile
17 Tweak some violin holders?
20 Maker of many kitchen rolls
21 Wall St. deal
22 Baking soda targets
23 Like used fireplaces
25 Tach nos.
27 Tweak some church chimers?
34 Brit. record label
35 A few bucks?
36 Fuss over
37 Part of a sitcom farewell
39 Pulled off
41 Spot for a 48-Across
42 Representatives
45 Nintendo rival
48 Short snooze
49 Tweak some ski parkas?
52 __ helmet
53 Pre-coll. catchall
54 Torch job
57 And such: Abbr.
59 Trims, as a lawn
63 Tweak some business outfits?
66 Arctic formation
67 Transparent
68 Scientology guru Hubbard
69 Like most fairways, daily
70 Some Parliament members
71 A whole bunch
Down
1 NATO alphabet starter
2 Monopoly corner
3 Adapter letters
4 New Jersey's state tree
5 Chest thumper
6 One recently hitched
7 Smooth-talking
8 Parting shot
9 Slangy "Sure"
10 Hands-free devices
11 To boot
12 Lyft rival
13 Scottish miss
18 Performed light surgery on?
19 Jazz club performers
24 Eur. power until 1806
26 Third deg.?
27 Midmorning hour
28 Reflection
29 Little League teams
30 Like Oscar Wilde
31 Big name in spaghetti westerns
32 OK for dieters
33 Breaks like a branch
38 Implied
40 Down in the dumps
43 Shipping department supply
44 Lab order?
46 Milk purch.
47 Feels the pain
50 "My Generation" band
51 Portmanteau for a grown-up who hasn't yet grown up
54 Switch on a boom box
55 Caramel-filled candy
56 Put one over on
58 Stadium ticket specification
60 Copter's forerunner
61 David Cameron's alma mater
62 Three-part figs.
64 Monogram on some pricey handbags
65 Store door nos.