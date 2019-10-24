{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 "Handle __ care"

5 Burns with hot liquid

11 Ex-Florida governor Bush

14 "__ Ben Adhem"

15 Reacts facially to a bad joke, say

16 Chopping tool

17 What snowbirds seek in winter

19 "Mamma __!"

20 Mecca's peninsula

21 Heat in a microwave

22 Indy service areas

23 "Do __ others ... "

25 Most doubtful

27 Ready-to-send correspondence

31 Network with regular pledge drives

32 D-Day French city

33 Steak orders

37 Calm under pressure

39 Since Jan. 1, in accounting

41 Folksy account

42 "Bewitched" witch

45 Buster Brown's dog

48 Jamaican music genre

49 Liqueur holder

52 Last word of a verbally cited passage

55 "Doctor Zhivago" heroine

56 Potpie veggies

57 Hydroelectric facility

59 Quik maker

63 Dad, to grandpa

64 Ideal party thrower described by the first words of 17-, 27- and 49-Across

66 Cutoff point

67 C to C, in music

68 Richard of "A Summer Place"

69 Org. with a PreCheck Program

70 Sets free

71 Facts and figures

Down

1 Electric guitar effect

2 Letter-shaped beam

3 __ Bora: Afghan region

4 Scrooge's "Nonsense!"

5 Worry about something, slangily

6 Cloak-and-dagger org.

7 Animated bug film

8 Bar mitzvah toast

9 What fries are fried in

10 Ukr. or Lith., once

11 Actor Foxx

12 Freeway off-ramps

13 Savage sort

18 Tipplers

22 Cockpit figure

24 "I'm __ human"

26 Little lie

27 First fairy tale word

28 Second fairy tale word

29 Trampled (on)

30 '80s-'90s crime boss John

34 Mission Control org.

35 Benevolent fraternal group

36 Salty expanses

38 Center of power

40 Bygone phone feature

43 Pal of Piglet

44 Radio City Music Hall design style

46 Cursory looks

47 Long-legged wader

50 "... near and __ my heart"

51 Assailed verbally, with "out"

52 Surprise win

53 Bright signs

54 Press conference format, briefly

58 Degs. for choreographers

60 Old Roman robe

61 Future D.A.'s exam

62 Sicilian volcano

64 D.C. big shot

65 Morn's counterpart

