Across
1 "Handle __ care"
5 Burns with hot liquid
11 Ex-Florida governor Bush
14 "__ Ben Adhem"
15 Reacts facially to a bad joke, say
16 Chopping tool
17 What snowbirds seek in winter
19 "Mamma __!"
20 Mecca's peninsula
21 Heat in a microwave
22 Indy service areas
23 "Do __ others ... "
25 Most doubtful
27 Ready-to-send correspondence
31 Network with regular pledge drives
32 D-Day French city
33 Steak orders
37 Calm under pressure
39 Since Jan. 1, in accounting
41 Folksy account
42 "Bewitched" witch
45 Buster Brown's dog
48 Jamaican music genre
49 Liqueur holder
52 Last word of a verbally cited passage
55 "Doctor Zhivago" heroine
56 Potpie veggies
57 Hydroelectric facility
59 Quik maker
63 Dad, to grandpa
64 Ideal party thrower described by the first words of 17-, 27- and 49-Across
66 Cutoff point
67 C to C, in music
68 Richard of "A Summer Place"
69 Org. with a PreCheck Program
70 Sets free
71 Facts and figures
Down
1 Electric guitar effect
2 Letter-shaped beam
3 __ Bora: Afghan region
4 Scrooge's "Nonsense!"
5 Worry about something, slangily
6 Cloak-and-dagger org.
7 Animated bug film
8 Bar mitzvah toast
9 What fries are fried in
10 Ukr. or Lith., once
11 Actor Foxx
12 Freeway off-ramps
13 Savage sort
18 Tipplers
22 Cockpit figure
24 "I'm __ human"
26 Little lie
27 First fairy tale word
28 Second fairy tale word
29 Trampled (on)
30 '80s-'90s crime boss John
34 Mission Control org.
35 Benevolent fraternal group
36 Salty expanses
38 Center of power
40 Bygone phone feature
43 Pal of Piglet
44 Radio City Music Hall design style
46 Cursory looks
47 Long-legged wader
50 "... near and __ my heart"
51 Assailed verbally, with "out"
52 Surprise win
53 Bright signs
54 Press conference format, briefly
58 Degs. for choreographers
60 Old Roman robe
61 Future D.A.'s exam
62 Sicilian volcano
64 D.C. big shot
65 Morn's counterpart