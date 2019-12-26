Crossword
Crossword

Crossword
Across

1 Rose of rock

4 Incidental catches by South Pacific tuna fishermen

9 Mall Santa, probably

13 Endodontic therapy

15 "Finding Dory" studio

16 Reject

17 As expected

18 Roundup group

19 When the French fry?

21 Terrible's two

22 Presented an invention?

24 Compared with

26 Canada's highest peak

29 Turning point?

31 World leader whose name shares its last four letters with a state

32 Together

33 "South Park" kid

34 Station that employed Lou Grant

35 WWI hero portrayed by Gary Cooper

38 Bond yield: Abbr.

39 Creepy look

41 Not much at all

42 Golfer with an "army"

44 Line after Casca's "Speak, hands, for me!"

46 Longtime Indiana senator Dick

47 Hall of Fame outfielder Richie of the '40s-'50s Phillies

48 Automaker that introduced headlight wipers

50 Last pres. born in the 19th century

51 Dr. for women

52 Cold-stricken

56 Coventry coolers

58 Corfu locale

61 Impressive lineup

62 "A Room With a View" author

63 Final crossing?

64 Nixon-Brezhnev missile pact

65 Approved

Down

1 Some dadaist works

2 Cross off

3 Shake, as a tail

4 Ovoid winds

5 So five minutes ago

6 Young Darth's nickname

7 Victimized

8 They may provide track details

9 __ can

10 Dig action

11 Senegal neighbor

12 Common computer manual step

14 Running, with "on"

15 Browning field

20 River through Umbria

23 Signs of infrequent cleaning

25 Break fillers

26 Focus of an EPA phasedown introduced in 1973

27 Curiosities

28 Mathematical approach to military strategy, say

30 "Speak!"

36 Chess luminary Kasparov

37 Much of Botswana

40 Barbecue seasoning

43 17th-century Flemish painter

45 Film Warren commissioned?

49 Hilarious

53 "Teach __ number our days": Psalm 90

54 Like doormats

55 Sale area

57 Negligent

59 Medical suffix

60 Org. with Colts and Cowboys

