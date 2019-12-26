Across
1 Rose of rock
4 Incidental catches by South Pacific tuna fishermen
9 Mall Santa, probably
13 Endodontic therapy
15 "Finding Dory" studio
16 Reject
17 As expected
18 Roundup group
19 When the French fry?
21 Terrible's two
22 Presented an invention?
24 Compared with
26 Canada's highest peak
29 Turning point?
31 World leader whose name shares its last four letters with a state
32 Together
33 "South Park" kid
34 Station that employed Lou Grant
35 WWI hero portrayed by Gary Cooper
38 Bond yield: Abbr.
39 Creepy look
41 Not much at all
42 Golfer with an "army"
44 Line after Casca's "Speak, hands, for me!"
46 Longtime Indiana senator Dick
47 Hall of Fame outfielder Richie of the '40s-'50s Phillies
48 Automaker that introduced headlight wipers
50 Last pres. born in the 19th century
51 Dr. for women
52 Cold-stricken
56 Coventry coolers
58 Corfu locale
61 Impressive lineup
62 "A Room With a View" author
63 Final crossing?
64 Nixon-Brezhnev missile pact
65 Approved
Down
1 Some dadaist works
2 Cross off
3 Shake, as a tail
4 Ovoid winds
5 So five minutes ago
6 Young Darth's nickname
7 Victimized
8 They may provide track details
9 __ can
10 Dig action
11 Senegal neighbor
12 Common computer manual step
14 Running, with "on"
15 Browning field
20 River through Umbria
23 Signs of infrequent cleaning
25 Break fillers
26 Focus of an EPA phasedown introduced in 1973
27 Curiosities
28 Mathematical approach to military strategy, say
30 "Speak!"
36 Chess luminary Kasparov
37 Much of Botswana
40 Barbecue seasoning
43 17th-century Flemish painter
45 Film Warren commissioned?
49 Hilarious
53 "Teach __ number our days": Psalm 90
54 Like doormats
55 Sale area
57 Negligent
59 Medical suffix
60 Org. with Colts and Cowboys