Crossword grid
Across

1 Not very exciting

5 "__ the east, and Juliet ... "

9 King whose gift became a curse

14 Tiny bit

15 One pulling in pushers

16 Amtrak express

17 GLUTEN-free fare

19 1983 Woody Allen film

20 Schoolyard "I'll show you!"

21 Scholarly

23 Like some headphones

24 Better at heeling, say

26 GLUTEN-free fare

32 "GoodFellas" fellowship

35 Breaks

36 Duffel bag filler, in a thriller

37 Sandwich guy?

39 Take care of

41 "Don't forget ... "

42 Singer Nicks

44 Modernists, informally

46 Mind reader?

47 GLUTEN-free fare

50 Alma __

51 Lacking the knack

55 Supposed bringer of bad luck

59 Mimosa family tree

60 Gas used in flashtubes

61 GLUTEN-free fare

64 Chilean range

65 K thru 12

66 Radius neighbor

67 "It could happen"

68 Father of Thor

69 Padre's brothers

Down

1 Summer genre

2 Atkinson of British comedy

3 More than just apologize

4 Bill for shots

5 Scoop or poop

6 With 63-Down, meditative discipline

7 Org. that takes many forms

8 Blueprint

9 Lively Polish dance

10 Like most cupcakes

11 Pastrami provider

12 Came down

13 Guru

18 Bandanna kin

22 Place for family game night

24 Arial, for one

25 Attendance record spoiler

27 Regular hourly rate

28 Genetic letters

29 Any one of the Arans

30 Big name in audio products

31 Beijing blight

32 Serious disorder

33 Swear words?

34 Fox's title

38 Year in Nero's reign

40 Run like heck

43 Epic

45 High on the Scoville scale

48 Multichannel

49 Making no progress

52 Bacteria in a produce recall

53 Brahms' instrument

54 Proud cries

55 Teacher's handout

56 __ cava

57 May race, familiarly

58 "Stay (I Missed You)" songwriter Lisa

59 Like, with "to"

62 Out of use

63 See 6-Down

