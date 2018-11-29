Across
1 Not very exciting
5 "__ the east, and Juliet ... "
9 King whose gift became a curse
14 Tiny bit
15 One pulling in pushers
16 Amtrak express
17 GLUTEN-free fare
19 1983 Woody Allen film
20 Schoolyard "I'll show you!"
21 Scholarly
23 Like some headphones
24 Better at heeling, say
26 GLUTEN-free fare
32 "GoodFellas" fellowship
35 Breaks
36 Duffel bag filler, in a thriller
37 Sandwich guy?
39 Take care of
41 "Don't forget ... "
42 Singer Nicks
44 Modernists, informally
46 Mind reader?
47 GLUTEN-free fare
50 Alma __
51 Lacking the knack
55 Supposed bringer of bad luck
59 Mimosa family tree
60 Gas used in flashtubes
61 GLUTEN-free fare
64 Chilean range
65 K thru 12
66 Radius neighbor
67 "It could happen"
68 Father of Thor
69 Padre's brothers
Down
1 Summer genre
2 Atkinson of British comedy
3 More than just apologize
4 Bill for shots
5 Scoop or poop
6 With 63-Down, meditative discipline
7 Org. that takes many forms
8 Blueprint
9 Lively Polish dance
10 Like most cupcakes
11 Pastrami provider
12 Came down
13 Guru
18 Bandanna kin
22 Place for family game night
24 Arial, for one
25 Attendance record spoiler
27 Regular hourly rate
28 Genetic letters
29 Any one of the Arans
30 Big name in audio products
31 Beijing blight
32 Serious disorder
33 Swear words?
34 Fox's title
38 Year in Nero's reign
40 Run like heck
43 Epic
45 High on the Scoville scale
48 Multichannel
49 Making no progress
52 Bacteria in a produce recall
53 Brahms' instrument
54 Proud cries
55 Teacher's handout
56 __ cava
57 May race, familiarly
58 "Stay (I Missed You)" songwriter Lisa
59 Like, with "to"
62 Out of use
63 See 6-Down