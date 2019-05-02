Across
1 Time keeper?
10 Decorative Japanese porcelain
15 Foggy
16 Warms with waves
17 Shelled omnivore
18 Guitar band
19 Artful
20 Not a good sense
21 Features of some 'Vettes
22 Johnny Vander __, only pitcher to throw back-to-back no-hitters
23 They stir things up
25 Out of one's class
28 Nut in a cupule
29 High-end chocolatier
30 It may lead to an argument
34 Et __
35 Tusk, in fact
36 Colors
37 Allow it to go no further
39 Informal qualifier
40 Trailers often precede them
41 Meal
42 Home to Mount Kinabalu
44 Guns
45 Downed, in a way
46 Sound
48 Ending with humor
51 One-named musician whose last name is Chryssomallis
52 Lasting ability
54 Mideast unitarians
55 Elaborate procedure
56 Best Moment and Best Upset
57 Mental comparison
Down
1 Ink dispensers
2 Hydroxyl compound
3 Like fake fruit
4 Boomer until 2003
5 Word after A, B or C
6 Castle projection
7 More suitable
8 Emeril's French Quarter restaurant
9 Sandford opponent in a landmark 19th-century case
10 Imminent
11 Feature of Civil War General Ambrose Burnside
12 Rubber home
13 Gets as a return
14 Web connectors, for short
22 Explosion surrounding a star?
24 Like penthouse suites
25 Troubled word
26 Ill humor
27 Sulky state
28 Dr. Alzheimer
30 Ordinary people
31 Pervasive quality
32 "__ see ... "
33 Test with arguments, for short
35 Five-point K, e.g.
38 "Dancing With the Stars" numbers
39 A few
41 Pick up again
42 Brown University athletes
43 Confess
44 Hill crest
45 Fictional dark side
47 Taking care of business
48 __ about
49 Golden State sch.
50 Bleed
53 "Anything you can get away with": Marshall McLuhan