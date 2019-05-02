{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Across

1 Time keeper?

10 Decorative Japanese porcelain

15 Foggy

16 Warms with waves

17 Shelled omnivore

18 Guitar band

19 Artful

20 Not a good sense

21 Features of some 'Vettes

22 Johnny Vander __, only pitcher to throw back-to-back no-hitters

23 They stir things up

25 Out of one's class

28 Nut in a cupule

29 High-end chocolatier

30 It may lead to an argument

34 Et __

35 Tusk, in fact

36 Colors

37 Allow it to go no further

39 Informal qualifier

40 Trailers often precede them

41 Meal

42 Home to Mount Kinabalu

44 Guns

45 Downed, in a way

46 Sound

48 Ending with humor

51 One-named musician whose last name is Chryssomallis

52 Lasting ability

54 Mideast unitarians

55 Elaborate procedure

56 Best Moment and Best Upset

57 Mental comparison

Down

1 Ink dispensers

2 Hydroxyl compound

3 Like fake fruit

4 Boomer until 2003

5 Word after A, B or C

6 Castle projection

7 More suitable

8 Emeril's French Quarter restaurant

9 Sandford opponent in a landmark 19th-century case

10 Imminent

11 Feature of Civil War General Ambrose Burnside

12 Rubber home

13 Gets as a return

14 Web connectors, for short

22 Explosion surrounding a star?

24 Like penthouse suites

25 Troubled word

26 Ill humor

27 Sulky state

28 Dr. Alzheimer

30 Ordinary people

31 Pervasive quality

32 "__ see ... "

33 Test with arguments, for short

35 Five-point K, e.g.

38 "Dancing With the Stars" numbers

39 A few

41 Pick up again

42 Brown University athletes

43 Confess

44 Hill crest

45 Fictional dark side

47 Taking care of business

48 __ about

49 Golden State sch.

50 Bleed

53 "Anything you can get away with": Marshall McLuhan

