Across
1 Catnip or coriander
5 Throw in the towel
9 Former "Idol" judge Paula
14 Old music halls
15 Loosen, as laces
16 Author John le __
17 Out of control
18 Road in old Rome
19 Martial arts-based fitness routine
20 *Old West transport
23 British brew with a red triangle in its logo
24 "Oops, almost forgot"
25 Captain Marvel's magic word
27 Felt sorry about
29 Workable, as an alternative
32 Good-and bad-dietary substances
35 Consumed
38 Jiffy Lube supply
39 __ F‡il: Irish "stone of destiny"
40 *Trailways, for one
42 Big fuss
43 Pennysaver contents
44 "Family Matters" nerd
45 Kenton of jazz
46 Making a cake, say
48 DVR pioneer
51 Charlatans
54 Shoe polish targets
58 Molecule part
60 Having financial freedom ... and, literally, what the last words of the answers to starred clues comprise
62 Bouquet __: chef's tasty bundle
64 Retail complex
65 Took a tumble
66 One sent back down the river?
67 "Metamorphoses" poet
68 Russian river
69 Loses on purpose?
70 Nickname for JosŽ
71 A great deal
Down
1 "In what way?"
2 Novelist Wharton
3 Race with batons
4 Annoys persistently
5 Pielike brunch serving
6 Golden rule word
7 "Any more bright __?"
8 Olympic symbol
9 Play a part
10 Words to a black sheep
11 *Handsome guy or gorgeous gal
12 Metro regions
13 Many August babies
21 Water in the Seine
22 Place of safety
26 Kindle read, briefly
28 Furniture with a lock, maybe
30 "__ Rose": "The Music Man" song
31 North Carolina campus
32 Personal trainer's target
33 Verdi princess
34 *Temporary group for a specific job
36 23-Across, e.g.
37 Lean
40 Camp bed
41 Impulses
45 Deeply expressive
47 Emphatic denial
49 Wagner princess
50 48-Across ancestor
52 Swab again
53 Avoid, with "off"
55 Sporty '80s Pontiac
56 Note equivalent to E
57 Flies off the shelf
58 Like much whiskey
59 Prepare for takeoff
61 Toss of a coin
63 Elected pols