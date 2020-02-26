Crossword
View Comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword 2/27

Across

1 Catnip or coriander

5 Throw in the towel

9 Former "Idol" judge Paula

14 Old music halls

15 Loosen, as laces

16 Author John le __

17 Out of control

18 Road in old Rome

19 Martial arts-based fitness routine

20 *Old West transport

23 British brew with a red triangle in its logo

24 "Oops, almost forgot"

25 Captain Marvel's magic word

27 Felt sorry about

29 Workable, as an alternative

32 Good-and bad-dietary substances

35 Consumed

38 Jiffy Lube supply

39 __ F‡il: Irish "stone of destiny"

40 *Trailways, for one

42 Big fuss

43 Pennysaver contents

44 "Family Matters" nerd

45 Kenton of jazz

46 Making a cake, say

48 DVR pioneer

51 Charlatans

54 Shoe polish targets

58 Molecule part

60 Having financial freedom ... and, literally, what the last words of the answers to starred clues comprise

62 Bouquet __: chef's tasty bundle

64 Retail complex

65 Took a tumble

66 One sent back down the river?

67 "Metamorphoses" poet

68 Russian river

69 Loses on purpose?

70 Nickname for JosŽ

71 A great deal

Down

1 "In what way?"

2 Novelist Wharton

3 Race with batons

4 Annoys persistently

5 Pielike brunch serving

6 Golden rule word

7 "Any more bright __?"

8 Olympic symbol

9 Play a part

10 Words to a black sheep

11 *Handsome guy or gorgeous gal

12 Metro regions

13 Many August babies

21 Water in the Seine

22 Place of safety

26 Kindle read, briefly

28 Furniture with a lock, maybe

30 "__ Rose": "The Music Man" song

31 North Carolina campus

32 Personal trainer's target

33 Verdi princess

34 *Temporary group for a specific job

36 23-Across, e.g.

37 Lean

40 Camp bed

41 Impulses

45 Deeply expressive

47 Emphatic denial

49 Wagner princess

50 48-Across ancestor

52 Swab again

53 Avoid, with "off"

55 Sporty '80s Pontiac

56 Note equivalent to E

57 Flies off the shelf

58 Like much whiskey

59 Prepare for takeoff

61 Toss of a coin

63 Elected pols

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News