Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword grid
Buy Now

Across

1 Parent of 66-Across

11 Jobs creation

15 As it happens

16 It can tide you over

17 Exercise regimen

18 Ending to avoid?

19 Commemorative pillar

20 Accords

22 Piccadilly Circus statue

25 Anesthetizes

26 Ramshackle

30 Refuse

31 Link letters

32 Thin feathered flier

34 Pop music sleepyhead

36 Youngest player to join the 600-HR club

38 Snowmen?

40 Trade staple

41 Sore __

43 Teeth in Torino

45 ICU VIPs

46 Transplant, in a way

48 Iconic Ansel Adams photograph shot in Hernandez, New Mexico

50 Preserves flavor

52 Part of a Simon & Garfunkel quartet?

53 Railroad worker

55 Pass a second time

59 Custom

60 Olympics event since 2000

63 Seraph, to Sylvie

64 "The Decay of Lying" author

65 Swamp thing

66 Child of 1-Across

Down

1 Contractors' proposals

2 Body lang.

3 French wheel

4 See 6-Down

5 Region including Napa

6 With 4-Down, Fred Gipson book that won a 1957 Newbery Honor

7 Tribe that met with Lewis and Clark in 1804

8 1987 Masters champ Larry

9 Polish, in a way

10 Let

11 "It was a very brief visit"

12 Education innovator

13 Climbs

14 Mating game

21 Canal zones

23 Country music venue

24 Brought into being

26 Part of DINK

27 Likely to be off

28 A short distance

29 Venerated symbol

33 Skid row figures

35 Ultimatum end

37 Portrayed

39 Old portico

42 __ bottom

44 Like some hairs

47 Drum kit component

49 Catch at the shore

50 Openly hostile

51 Low bones

54 Substance in the sea's H2O

56 Taylor of "Say Anything..."

57 Time-half link

58 Outer cover

61 __ du pays: homesickness

62 Historic leader?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments