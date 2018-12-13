Across
1 Parent of 66-Across
11 Jobs creation
15 As it happens
16 It can tide you over
17 Exercise regimen
18 Ending to avoid?
19 Commemorative pillar
20 Accords
22 Piccadilly Circus statue
25 Anesthetizes
26 Ramshackle
30 Refuse
31 Link letters
32 Thin feathered flier
34 Pop music sleepyhead
36 Youngest player to join the 600-HR club
38 Snowmen?
40 Trade staple
41 Sore __
43 Teeth in Torino
45 ICU VIPs
46 Transplant, in a way
48 Iconic Ansel Adams photograph shot in Hernandez, New Mexico
50 Preserves flavor
52 Part of a Simon & Garfunkel quartet?
53 Railroad worker
55 Pass a second time
59 Custom
60 Olympics event since 2000
63 Seraph, to Sylvie
64 "The Decay of Lying" author
65 Swamp thing
66 Child of 1-Across
Down
1 Contractors' proposals
2 Body lang.
3 French wheel
4 See 6-Down
5 Region including Napa
6 With 4-Down, Fred Gipson book that won a 1957 Newbery Honor
7 Tribe that met with Lewis and Clark in 1804
8 1987 Masters champ Larry
9 Polish, in a way
10 Let
11 "It was a very brief visit"
12 Education innovator
13 Climbs
14 Mating game
21 Canal zones
23 Country music venue
24 Brought into being
26 Part of DINK
27 Likely to be off
28 A short distance
29 Venerated symbol
33 Skid row figures
35 Ultimatum end
37 Portrayed
39 Old portico
42 __ bottom
44 Like some hairs
47 Drum kit component
49 Catch at the shore
50 Openly hostile
51 Low bones
54 Substance in the sea's H2O
56 Taylor of "Say Anything..."
57 Time-half link
58 Outer cover
61 __ du pays: homesickness
62 Historic leader?