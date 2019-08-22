{{featured_button_text}}
Across

1 Unlike this clue, obviously

5 Driving force?

10 Bar regulars, and then some

14 Bible book before Romans

15 One-named singer with 10 Grammys

16 William of "Broadcast News"

17 Does well at the casino?

19 On

20 URL ending

21 Bridge call

22 Hang loosely

23 Star's statuette

25 Cereal box factoid

28 Mushroom cloud makers

30 Pale

31 __ shadow

32 Tip to one side

33 Etiquette expert Baldrige who was Jackie Kennedy's social secretary

37 Concert finale ... and what 17-, 25-, 50- and 60-Across have in common

41 Comes back with

42 Hardly scads

44 Beer choice, briefly

47 Part of un mes

48 Ready for the piano recital

50 Opera house level

54 "Ugh!"

55 Climbed aboard

56 Some Neruda poems

58 Hawaiian tuna

59 Snack since 1912

60 Bullied

63 MusŽe Marc Chagall city

64 Ancient Greek region

65 Conversation piece?

66 __ chair

67 Minute

68 Archer of myth

Down

1 Researcher's garb

2 Puzzle with a quote

3 Recent medical research subject

4 Org. operating full-body scanners

5 Prepare, as avocados for guacamole

6 Ancient theater

7 "Tradition" singer

8 "Bravo!"

9 "You eediot!" speaker of cartoons

10 Ventriloquist Lewis

11 Delighted state?

12 Prize in a case

13 Fla. city

18 Go-__

22 Overalls material

24 Financier aboard the Titanic

26 Strong string

27 1960s dance

29 Add sneakily

34 China's Zhou __

35 "In Here, It's Always Friday" letters

36 Diminish

38 Enterprise choice

39 Academic figure

40 Southwestern farm owner

43 Rear ends

44 "See ya!"

45 Everycity, USA

46 Tenochtitl‡n natives

49 Where to see IBM and JNJ

51 Deschanel of the musical duo She & Him

52 Whom to trust, in "The X-Files"

53 Astronomer Hubble

57 PayPal's former parent

60 Morsel

61 Salmon eggs

62 More than impress

