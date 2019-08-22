Crossword clues
Across
1 Unlike this clue, obviously
5 Driving force?
10 Bar regulars, and then some
14 Bible book before Romans
15 One-named singer with 10 Grammys
16 William of "Broadcast News"
17 Does well at the casino?
19 On
20 URL ending
21 Bridge call
22 Hang loosely
23 Star's statuette
25 Cereal box factoid
28 Mushroom cloud makers
30 Pale
31 __ shadow
32 Tip to one side
33 Etiquette expert Baldrige who was Jackie Kennedy's social secretary
37 Concert finale ... and what 17-, 25-, 50- and 60-Across have in common
41 Comes back with
42 Hardly scads
44 Beer choice, briefly
47 Part of un mes
48 Ready for the piano recital
50 Opera house level
54 "Ugh!"
55 Climbed aboard
56 Some Neruda poems
58 Hawaiian tuna
59 Snack since 1912
60 Bullied
63 MusŽe Marc Chagall city
64 Ancient Greek region
65 Conversation piece?
66 __ chair
67 Minute
68 Archer of myth
Down
1 Researcher's garb
2 Puzzle with a quote
3 Recent medical research subject
4 Org. operating full-body scanners
5 Prepare, as avocados for guacamole
6 Ancient theater
7 "Tradition" singer
8 "Bravo!"
9 "You eediot!" speaker of cartoons
10 Ventriloquist Lewis
11 Delighted state?
12 Prize in a case
13 Fla. city
18 Go-__
22 Overalls material
24 Financier aboard the Titanic
26 Strong string
27 1960s dance
29 Add sneakily
34 China's Zhou __
35 "In Here, It's Always Friday" letters
36 Diminish
38 Enterprise choice
39 Academic figure
40 Southwestern farm owner
43 Rear ends
44 "See ya!"
45 Everycity, USA
46 Tenochtitl‡n natives
49 Where to see IBM and JNJ
51 Deschanel of the musical duo She & Him
52 Whom to trust, in "The X-Files"
53 Astronomer Hubble
57 PayPal's former parent
60 Morsel
61 Salmon eggs
62 More than impress