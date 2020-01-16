Across
1 Wobbly dessert
6 Pal
9 Vintner's tub
12 Birdlike
13 Drachma replacer
14 B&Bs
16 Source of post-toilet training anxiety
18 Use too much of, briefly
19 Many SAT takers
20 Dashboard feature
21 Reach through the air
22 Surfer's destination
25 Treat, as table salt
28 Major blood vessel
29 Male in the hive
30 Sharp-tasting
32 Trailer park parkers
35 Actor Cariou of "Blue Bloods"
36 Great Depression recovery program
39 Question of method
40 Letters on a law office door
41 Purges (of)
42 "The Hot Zone" virus
44 Quick-as-lightning Bolt
47 Apt to malfunction, as wiring
48 Youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II
52 Illumination units
53 Have __: know someone
54 "The Night Of" channel
57 Slender woodwind
58 Desert plant suggested by this puzzle's circles
61 Dingbat
62 Flat-package furniture chain
63 River through western Germany
64 Florida island
65 Video game initials
66 Separates for the wash
Down
1 Quick punches
2 "Did you __?!"
3 The eyes have them
4 Murphy's __
5 Standard eggs purchase
6 Play with Lincoln Logs, say
7 Coffee hour vessel
8 Peat source
9 Purple shade
10 Artist nicknamed the "Pope of Pop"
11 Govt. bill
13 And others, in bibliographies
15 Stuck-up sort
17 Goodyear product
21 Pres. who developed the 36-Across
22 Finish in front
23 Stuff to sell
24 Itty bit
25 Not employed
26 Rock groups?
27 Man of La Mancha
30 Packing rope
31 Say further
33 Chevy's plug-in hybrid
34 Rock to music
37 Great Lake bordering four states
38 Knowledge seekers
43 Flower source
45 Companion of Bashful
46 Bldg. coolers
47 Get no credit for, in school
48 Walk heavily
49 Big name in puzzle cubes
50 British noblewomen
51 Where to see the Sun, the Sky and the Stars: Abbr.
54 Will beneficiary
55 Like an arm in a sling
56 Lyrical lines
58 Altoids container
59 Island strings
60 Question of identity