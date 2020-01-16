Crossword
Crossword

Crossword
Across

1 Wobbly dessert

6 Pal

9 Vintner's tub

12 Birdlike

13 Drachma replacer

14 B&Bs

16 Source of post-toilet training anxiety

18 Use too much of, briefly

19 Many SAT takers

20 Dashboard feature

21 Reach through the air

22 Surfer's destination

25 Treat, as table salt

28 Major blood vessel

29 Male in the hive

30 Sharp-tasting

32 Trailer park parkers

35 Actor Cariou of "Blue Bloods"

36 Great Depression recovery program

39 Question of method

40 Letters on a law office door

41 Purges (of)

42 "The Hot Zone" virus

44 Quick-as-lightning Bolt

47 Apt to malfunction, as wiring

48 Youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II

52 Illumination units

53 Have __: know someone

54 "The Night Of" channel

57 Slender woodwind

58 Desert plant suggested by this puzzle's circles

61 Dingbat

62 Flat-package furniture chain

63 River through western Germany

64 Florida island

65 Video game initials

66 Separates for the wash

Down

1 Quick punches

2 "Did you __?!"

3 The eyes have them

4 Murphy's __

5 Standard eggs purchase

6 Play with Lincoln Logs, say

7 Coffee hour vessel

8 Peat source

9 Purple shade

10 Artist nicknamed the "Pope of Pop"

11 Govt. bill

13 And others, in bibliographies

15 Stuck-up sort

17 Goodyear product

21 Pres. who developed the 36-Across

22 Finish in front

23 Stuff to sell

24 Itty bit

25 Not employed

26 Rock groups?

27 Man of La Mancha

30 Packing rope

31 Say further

33 Chevy's plug-in hybrid

34 Rock to music

37 Great Lake bordering four states

38 Knowledge seekers

43 Flower source

45 Companion of Bashful

46 Bldg. coolers

47 Get no credit for, in school

48 Walk heavily

49 Big name in puzzle cubes

50 British noblewomen

51 Where to see the Sun, the Sky and the Stars: Abbr.

54 Will beneficiary

55 Like an arm in a sling

56 Lyrical lines

58 Altoids container

59 Island strings

60 Question of identity

