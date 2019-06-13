Across
1 Tumblr competitor
10 Workers' rights org.
14 Dunkin' Donuts buy
15 "Gimme five"
16 Go wild
17 Sticky corner piece
18 Shot target
19 Joint room?
20 Zero on stage
21 "Later!"
23 Marks meaning the same thing
25 Tongue attachment?
26 Pulls hard
28 Dynamic start
29 Lose at the table, with "out"
30 Flier to Helsinki
32 Coach in six Super Bowls
34 Fencing maneuvers
38 Kim of "Army Wives"
39 "I agree!"
41 Grumpy pal
42 Works in Madrid?
43 Singer with a domed nest
45 Trick users, in a way
49 Your, in Tours
50 Sri Lankan exports
52 "Off the Court" author
53 Acted badly
55 True-to-life
57 Cut
58 Used a drive-thru, maybe
59 Online shopping button
61 Tilts
62 Dominican-born designer
63 WWII Allied invasion vessels
64 Put on
Down
1 Music industry woe
2 Samos neighbor named for the son of Daedalus
3 Partner of Marcus
4 ESPN highlights
5 Util. bill
6 Went fast
7 Latin catchall
8 Overly formal
9 Number worn by Tony La Russa as a tribute to Sparky Anderson
10 Goes (for)
11 Like some Chinese TV stations
12 Closing subject
13 Google Wallet rival
15 The __: two-time WWE Tag Team Champions
20 Daydreamed
22 "Well, why not?"
24 Walked
27 Beauty pageant band
29 Rumba relative
31 Simmered
33 Sty supper
34 "No more for me"
35 Finder's words
36 Total mess
37 Cutty __: Scotch
40 Ask for more
44 Item for a sewer
46 Hong Kong, e.g.
47 Nest sound?
48 Set of seven
50 Farm houses
51 Used, as a counter
54 Trifling criticisms
56 Accumulated accounts
59 Payroll service co.
60 Historic span: Abbr.