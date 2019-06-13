{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Tumblr competitor

10 Workers' rights org.

14 Dunkin' Donuts buy

15 "Gimme five"

16 Go wild

17 Sticky corner piece

18 Shot target

19 Joint room?

20 Zero on stage

21 "Later!"

23 Marks meaning the same thing

25 Tongue attachment?

26 Pulls hard

28 Dynamic start

29 Lose at the table, with "out"

30 Flier to Helsinki

32 Coach in six Super Bowls

34 Fencing maneuvers

38 Kim of "Army Wives"

39 "I agree!"

41 Grumpy pal

42 Works in Madrid?

43 Singer with a domed nest

45 Trick users, in a way

49 Your, in Tours

50 Sri Lankan exports

52 "Off the Court" author

53 Acted badly

55 True-to-life

57 Cut

58 Used a drive-thru, maybe

59 Online shopping button

61 Tilts

62 Dominican-born designer

63 WWII Allied invasion vessels

64 Put on

Down

1 Music industry woe

2 Samos neighbor named for the son of Daedalus

3 Partner of Marcus

4 ESPN highlights

5 Util. bill

6 Went fast

7 Latin catchall

8 Overly formal

9 Number worn by Tony La Russa as a tribute to Sparky Anderson

10 Goes (for)

11 Like some Chinese TV stations

12 Closing subject

13 Google Wallet rival

15 The __: two-time WWE Tag Team Champions

20 Daydreamed

22 "Well, why not?"

24 Walked

27 Beauty pageant band

29 Rumba relative

31 Simmered

33 Sty supper

34 "No more for me"

35 Finder's words

36 Total mess

37 Cutty __: Scotch

40 Ask for more

44 Item for a sewer

46 Hong Kong, e.g.

47 Nest sound?

48 Set of seven

50 Farm houses

51 Used, as a counter

54 Trifling criticisms

56 Accumulated accounts

59 Payroll service co.

60 Historic span: Abbr.

