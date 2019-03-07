Try 3 months for $3
Across

1 Host of "Late Night Joy"

6 Pennant contest

10 Herbal seed used in smoothies

14 Truly impress

15 Screen image or screen idol

16 Called

17 Eleventh hour

19 Language of Pakistan

20 Beach toy

21 "Otello" composer

22 She played Jackie on "Nurse Jackie"

23 Age of Reason philosopher

25 Short fiction

27 Sloth and envy

29 First name in scat

30 Super __

33 Words after save or take

36 Afghan capital

39 Lamb nurser

40 Speaker's stand ... or what each set of circled squares graphically represents

42 Mama bear, in Baja

43 Sauce made with pine nuts

45 Roll dipped in wasabi

46 __ cabbage

47 Drawn tight

49 Big name in golf clubs

51 Bugs' voice

55 Storied monsters

58 Airline known for tight security

59 About

61 Algerian seaport

63 Humorist Barry

64 Unparalleled

66 Plugging away

67 Heated contest, in more ways than one

68 Aquafina rival

69 Some skinny jeans

70 Torah cabinets

71 Like a neglected garden

Down

1 Refuse to, with "at"

2 Outlook messages

3 Lacks choices

4 Quetzalcoatl worshipers

5 High-__ image

6 Jasmine __

7 Part of an autumn stash

8 Many a beach rental

9 Bitter green in mixed greens

10 Fur-loving de Vil

11 Work that may be imposed with a prison sentence

12 29-state country

13 Feverish bouts

18 "Still ... "

24 Honda Fit competitor

26 Warning sign in the Rockies

28 High waters

30 Abundance in the cheerleading squad

31 Reverence

32 Observation with a sigh

34 Kwik-E-Mart clerk

35 Kitchen amt.

37 Take for a sucker

38 Little fellow

41 Many an Indian fan

44 Computers that travel well

48 Puget Sound city

50 It's on the record

51 Wartime award

52 Fill with joy

53 Forty-__

54 Links hazard

56 Banks with a statue at Wrigley Field

57 Course with leaves

60 Jazz lovers

62 Part of a Wall St. address

65 Meadow drops

