Across
1 Host of "Late Night Joy"
6 Pennant contest
10 Herbal seed used in smoothies
14 Truly impress
15 Screen image or screen idol
16 Called
17 Eleventh hour
19 Language of Pakistan
20 Beach toy
21 "Otello" composer
22 She played Jackie on "Nurse Jackie"
23 Age of Reason philosopher
25 Short fiction
27 Sloth and envy
29 First name in scat
30 Super __
33 Words after save or take
36 Afghan capital
39 Lamb nurser
40 Speaker's stand ... or what each set of circled squares graphically represents
42 Mama bear, in Baja
43 Sauce made with pine nuts
45 Roll dipped in wasabi
46 __ cabbage
47 Drawn tight
49 Big name in golf clubs
51 Bugs' voice
55 Storied monsters
58 Airline known for tight security
59 About
61 Algerian seaport
63 Humorist Barry
64 Unparalleled
66 Plugging away
67 Heated contest, in more ways than one
68 Aquafina rival
69 Some skinny jeans
70 Torah cabinets
71 Like a neglected garden
Down
1 Refuse to, with "at"
2 Outlook messages
3 Lacks choices
4 Quetzalcoatl worshipers
5 High-__ image
6 Jasmine __
7 Part of an autumn stash
8 Many a beach rental
9 Bitter green in mixed greens
10 Fur-loving de Vil
11 Work that may be imposed with a prison sentence
12 29-state country
13 Feverish bouts
18 "Still ... "
24 Honda Fit competitor
26 Warning sign in the Rockies
28 High waters
30 Abundance in the cheerleading squad
31 Reverence
32 Observation with a sigh
34 Kwik-E-Mart clerk
35 Kitchen amt.
37 Take for a sucker
38 Little fellow
41 Many an Indian fan
44 Computers that travel well
48 Puget Sound city
50 It's on the record
51 Wartime award
52 Fill with joy
53 Forty-__
54 Links hazard
56 Banks with a statue at Wrigley Field
57 Course with leaves
60 Jazz lovers
62 Part of a Wall St. address
65 Meadow drops