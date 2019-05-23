Across
1 Gain experience (from)
6 Leg muscle
10 World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie
14 First host of "The Tonight Show"
15 Like some history
16 Original thought
17 Old-time bandits
20 "The Time Machine" race
21 Goes out
22 First extra inning
23 Dallas Mavericks org.
25 Old Mideast alliance: Abbr.
26 Narc's quarry
32 Nova Scotia hrs.
35 City SW of St. Augustine
36 Young boys
37 Place for a pedicure
38 Special forces mission
42 Bi- halved
43 Cambodian cash
44 Polar explorer
45 Butter-on-hot-griddle sound
46 Anonymous holiday gift giver
48 Bowl-shaped cookware
49 __ in: surround
50 Delta rival, as it was once known
53 Tosca's "Vissi d'arte," e.g.
56 Magic charm
60 Air marshal's possession
63 "The Mod Squad" role
64 Automation prefix
65 Superman's makeup?
66 __ code
67 Mess offering
68 Brits' boob tube
Down
1 Pathetic, as an excuse
2 Airline to Jerusalem
3 In addition
4 Put the spark back into, as a relationship
5 Salem-to-Portland dir.
6 It may help with a mop
7 Many a Syrian
8 Metallica drummer Ulrich
9 St. with a panhandle
10 Three-lane, vis-ˆ-vis two-lane
11 "I Dream of Jeannie" star
12 Buddy of Kermit
13 Big party
18 Leader with a .edu address
19 Beehive State
24 Animal symbolizing the 25-Down
25 World power inits. until '91
26 Magical start
27 Tappable cellphone images
28 "Miles Smiles" trumpeter
29 Poker-faced
30 Come to a point
31 Fred's dancing sister
32 Chinese or Japanese
33 Hurling or curling
34 Tucker of country
39 Taxing trip
40 Semicircular church section
41 One who might go to bat for you?
46 Achy
47 January warm spell
48 Modern witch's religion
50 Home of the NCAA's Bruins
51 Evening in Quebec
52 Klein of fashion
53 Lotion additive
54 Singer McEntire
55 Star adored by many
57 Autobahn auto
58 "Piano Man" man
59 __ child
61 Branch
62 Approx. repair cost