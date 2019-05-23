{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Across

1 Gain experience (from)

6 Leg muscle

10 World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie

14 First host of "The Tonight Show"

15 Like some history

16 Original thought

17 Old-time bandits

20 "The Time Machine" race

21 Goes out

22 First extra inning

23 Dallas Mavericks org.

25 Old Mideast alliance: Abbr.

26 Narc's quarry

32 Nova Scotia hrs.

35 City SW of St. Augustine

36 Young boys

37 Place for a pedicure

38 Special forces mission

42 Bi- halved

43 Cambodian cash

44 Polar explorer

45 Butter-on-hot-griddle sound

46 Anonymous holiday gift giver

48 Bowl-shaped cookware

49 __ in: surround

50 Delta rival, as it was once known

53 Tosca's "Vissi d'arte," e.g.

56 Magic charm

60 Air marshal's possession

63 "The Mod Squad" role

64 Automation prefix

65 Superman's makeup?

66 __ code

67 Mess offering

68 Brits' boob tube

Down

1 Pathetic, as an excuse

2 Airline to Jerusalem

3 In addition

4 Put the spark back into, as a relationship

5 Salem-to-Portland dir.

6 It may help with a mop

7 Many a Syrian

8 Metallica drummer Ulrich

9 St. with a panhandle

10 Three-lane, vis-ˆ-vis two-lane

11 "I Dream of Jeannie" star

12 Buddy of Kermit

13 Big party

18 Leader with a .edu address

19 Beehive State

24 Animal symbolizing the 25-Down

25 World power inits. until '91

26 Magical start

27 Tappable cellphone images

28 "Miles Smiles" trumpeter

29 Poker-faced

30 Come to a point

31 Fred's dancing sister

32 Chinese or Japanese

33 Hurling or curling

34 Tucker of country

39 Taxing trip

40 Semicircular church section

41 One who might go to bat for you?

46 Achy

47 January warm spell

48 Modern witch's religion

50 Home of the NCAA's Bruins

51 Evening in Quebec

52 Klein of fashion

53 Lotion additive

54 Singer McEntire

55 Star adored by many

57 Autobahn auto

58 "Piano Man" man

59 __ child

61 Branch

62 Approx. repair cost

