Across
1 Oodles and oodles
6 Airport idlers
10 Poetic foot
14 Kemper of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
15 Wintry coating
16 Tennis court surface
17 Work with a loom
18 How some sloganed T-shirts should be washed
20 Toddler's taboo
21 Ocho minus cinco
22 More than rotund
23 Baltic Sea capital
25 RC or Pepsi
27 1998 Bullock/Kidman film involving witchcraft
33 Metal-rich deposits
34 Chicken chow __
35 Catch
37 Dollar competitor
38 High in the sky
40 Flag Day month
41 Maiden name intro
42 Clicker's target
43 Not at all excited
44 Going to the grocery store, the bank, etc.
48 Word on a shoppe sign
49 Data set average
50 "Gone With the Wind" family name
53 Uno card
55 Knight's weapon
59 Unsportsmanlike behavior
61 Divided island of Southeast Asia
62 Twistable cookie
63 Ritz-Carlton rival
64 Scent
65 Chestnut horse
66 "And away __!"
67 Some speeches open with them ... as do this puzzle's four longest entries
Down
1 Mended using stitches, with "up"
2 Elizabeth Taylor role, informally
3 Economist Greenspan
4 Acts like Elizabeth Taylor?
5 "Understand?"
6 Former French president Jacques
7 Top-notch
8 Symbol for the lower piano music part
9 __ Lanka
10 Swelling reducer
11 Medicinal houseplant
12 Rodent in a German lab
13 Data unit
19 Ken or Daria of financial journalism
21 __ Friday's
24 "__ all good"
26 Leave out
27 Word after floor or flight
28 Mars explorer
29 "So long!" along the Seine
30 In the middle of
31 Preserve, as ashes
32 Did some wickerwork
36 Hotel count
38 Corrosive liquid
39 In need of a friend
40 Surrealist painter from Barcelona
42 Subsurface woodwork decoration
43 Bikini top
45 Big name in antivirus software
46 Estevez of "The Breakfast Club"
47 Hollywood agent
50 Scent
51 "Big Hero 6" hero
52 Neck of the woods
54 Classic arcade game Donkey __
56 Every which way
57 Obedience school command
58 Historic periods
60 Comics punch sound
61 __ Mahal