Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Oodles and oodles

6 Airport idlers

10 Poetic foot

14 Kemper of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

15 Wintry coating

16 Tennis court surface

17 Work with a loom

18 How some sloganed T-shirts should be washed

20 Toddler's taboo

21 Ocho minus cinco

22 More than rotund

23 Baltic Sea capital

25 RC or Pepsi

27 1998 Bullock/Kidman film involving witchcraft

33 Metal-rich deposits

34 Chicken chow __

35 Catch

37 Dollar competitor

38 High in the sky

40 Flag Day month

41 Maiden name intro

42 Clicker's target

43 Not at all excited

44 Going to the grocery store, the bank, etc.

48 Word on a shoppe sign

49 Data set average

50 "Gone With the Wind" family name

53 Uno card

55 Knight's weapon

59 Unsportsmanlike behavior

61 Divided island of Southeast Asia

62 Twistable cookie

63 Ritz-Carlton rival

64 Scent

65 Chestnut horse

66 "And away __!"

67 Some speeches open with them ... as do this puzzle's four longest entries

Down

1 Mended using stitches, with "up"

2 Elizabeth Taylor role, informally

3 Economist Greenspan

4 Acts like Elizabeth Taylor?

5 "Understand?"

6 Former French president Jacques

7 Top-notch

8 Symbol for the lower piano music part

9 __ Lanka

10 Swelling reducer

11 Medicinal houseplant

12 Rodent in a German lab

13 Data unit

19 Ken or Daria of financial journalism

21 __ Friday's

24 "__ all good"

26 Leave out

27 Word after floor or flight

28 Mars explorer

29 "So long!" along the Seine

30 In the middle of

31 Preserve, as ashes

32 Did some wickerwork

36 Hotel count

38 Corrosive liquid

39 In need of a friend

40 Surrealist painter from Barcelona

42 Subsurface woodwork decoration

43 Bikini top

45 Big name in antivirus software

46 Estevez of "The Breakfast Club"

47 Hollywood agent

50 Scent

51 "Big Hero 6" hero

52 Neck of the woods

54 Classic arcade game Donkey __

56 Every which way

57 Obedience school command

58 Historic periods

60 Comics punch sound

61 __ Mahal

