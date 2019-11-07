Crossword
Provided

Across

1 Start of something

4 Know-it-all

9 Sticky roll

13 Title car in a Ronny & the Daytonas hit

14 Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment," e.g.

15 Australian export

16 Like Gen. Powell

17 Vito Corleone talking bobblehead?

19 N.T. book before Phil.

20 Denver-to-Wichita dir.

21 Oppressive atmosphere

22 Goal of a holistic chiropractor?

26 Renewal notice feature, briefly

27 Like a well-written mystery

28 Hammer user's cry

32 Payment in Isfahan

35 Chem. and bio.

37 Drift (off)

38 As a group, emulate Popeye?

41 Singer DiFranco

42 Pop

43 TV oil name

44 "The Good Wife" figs.

46 Fabric rib

48 Its home version debuted at Sears in 1975

50 Maiden aunt mascot?

54 Israeli prime minister after Barak

57 "__ Gotta Be Me"

58 Way to go: Abbr.

59 Enjoying the new car ... or what four puzzle answers are literally doing

62 Great Basin native

63 Saharan

64 Hydrocarbon gas

65 Rx item

66 Inheritance factor

67 Tends

68 Humanities maj.

Down

1 Way out

2 Mike or Carol on "The Brady Bunch"

3 "I guess the moment has finally arrived"

4 Impetuous

5 Find a new table for

6 Nile slitherer

7 It's here in Paris

8 Anchored for life, as barnacles

9 Word in morning weather forecasts

10 Mil. mail drops

11 It faces forward in a stop sign

12 Big name in jazz

14 Like IHOP syrup

18 Alabama Slammer liquor

23 Type of tide

24 Troublemakers

25 Often

29 Bridge bid

30 Glasses with handles

31 One working on a bridge: Abbr.

33 Fleur-de-__

34 What a kid is prone to make in winter?

36 Farm mom

38 Pastoral call

39 Early exile

40 Ones with clout

45 Variable distance measure

47 Hand-held allergy treatment

49 Insatiable

51 Very long time

52 Political columnist Molly

53 Island bird named for its call

54 Doe beau

55 Long-eared critter

56 Similar

60 Snacked

61 __ Na Na

