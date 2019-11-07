Across
1 Start of something
4 Know-it-all
9 Sticky roll
13 Title car in a Ronny & the Daytonas hit
14 Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment," e.g.
15 Australian export
16 Like Gen. Powell
17 Vito Corleone talking bobblehead?
19 N.T. book before Phil.
20 Denver-to-Wichita dir.
21 Oppressive atmosphere
22 Goal of a holistic chiropractor?
26 Renewal notice feature, briefly
27 Like a well-written mystery
28 Hammer user's cry
32 Payment in Isfahan
35 Chem. and bio.
37 Drift (off)
38 As a group, emulate Popeye?
41 Singer DiFranco
42 Pop
43 TV oil name
44 "The Good Wife" figs.
46 Fabric rib
48 Its home version debuted at Sears in 1975
50 Maiden aunt mascot?
54 Israeli prime minister after Barak
57 "__ Gotta Be Me"
58 Way to go: Abbr.
59 Enjoying the new car ... or what four puzzle answers are literally doing
62 Great Basin native
63 Saharan
64 Hydrocarbon gas
65 Rx item
66 Inheritance factor
67 Tends
68 Humanities maj.
Down
1 Way out
2 Mike or Carol on "The Brady Bunch"
3 "I guess the moment has finally arrived"
4 Impetuous
5 Find a new table for
6 Nile slitherer
7 It's here in Paris
8 Anchored for life, as barnacles
9 Word in morning weather forecasts
10 Mil. mail drops
11 It faces forward in a stop sign
12 Big name in jazz
14 Like IHOP syrup
18 Alabama Slammer liquor
23 Type of tide
24 Troublemakers
25 Often
29 Bridge bid
30 Glasses with handles
31 One working on a bridge: Abbr.
33 Fleur-de-__
34 What a kid is prone to make in winter?
36 Farm mom
38 Pastoral call
39 Early exile
40 Ones with clout
45 Variable distance measure
47 Hand-held allergy treatment
49 Insatiable
51 Very long time
52 Political columnist Molly
53 Island bird named for its call
54 Doe beau
55 Long-eared critter
56 Similar
60 Snacked
61 __ Na Na