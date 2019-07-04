Across
1 City NE of Odessa
8 American Pharoah accoutrement
14 Like many lots
15 Like bad butter
16 Item on a certain thief's rap sheet?
18 Party planner's compilation
19 Big Island entertainment
20 Tour stop
22 Put down
23 Sequential exercise
26 Name on the 1983 album "More Music for Films"
27 Long-distance calling org.?
29 Linguistic ending
30 Graceful wader
32 Dinner for a lottery winner?
36 "C U When U Get There" rapper
38 Cans on a Lowe's shelf
39 Mural of a wild canine?
41 Flew like a birdie
42 Minn. neighbor
43 Zachary Taylor, e.g.
47 Affected denial
48 Held up
51 With 48-Down, judging with others
52 Sign of spring
53 Prominent feature of "Twilight" films?
54 Query in Matthew
56 Last of a $140 stack?
60 Follows
61 "The Little Prince" author Saint-ExupŽry
62 Like hunks
63 Ached (for)
Down
1 Economical bikes
2 Not a good way to be caught
3 Call it off
4 Pullover beneficiaries
5 Bookkeeper's concerns: Abbr.
6 Gp. with many arms
7 Strauss' "__ Rosenkavalier"
8 Slow down
9 Hurries
10 Tattoo parlor supplies
11 Roman 601
12 Not hurry home from
13 Avant-garde quality
17 Aromatic cocktail
21 DŸsseldorf deity
24 Director DeMille
25 "I'll kneel down / And ___ thee forgiveness": King Lear
28 "Kidding"
30 Former attorney general Holder
31 Moody Blues hit with an exclamation point in its title
33 "When I was __ ... ": "H.M.S. Pinafore" lyric
34 Starts the day
35 Sample
36 Whoops it up
37 West
39 Hinge holder
40 Like stormy seas
44 Sauce served with mu shu pork
45 Chant
46 Profited
48 See 51-Across
49 Not at all calm
50 Judge's decrees
53 It might be resolved through mediation
55 Candy bar with a Nordic name
57 Sch. near the Appomattox River
58 Noisy bird
59 Chemical suffix