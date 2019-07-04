{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 City NE of Odessa

8 American Pharoah accoutrement

14 Like many lots

15 Like bad butter

16 Item on a certain thief's rap sheet?

18 Party planner's compilation

19 Big Island entertainment

20 Tour stop

22 Put down

23 Sequential exercise

26 Name on the 1983 album "More Music for Films"

27 Long-distance calling org.?

29 Linguistic ending

30 Graceful wader

32 Dinner for a lottery winner?

36 "C U When U Get There" rapper

38 Cans on a Lowe's shelf

39 Mural of a wild canine?

41 Flew like a birdie

42 Minn. neighbor

43 Zachary Taylor, e.g.

47 Affected denial

48 Held up

51 With 48-Down, judging with others

52 Sign of spring

53 Prominent feature of "Twilight" films?

54 Query in Matthew

56 Last of a $140 stack?

60 Follows

61 "The Little Prince" author Saint-ExupŽry

62 Like hunks

63 Ached (for)

Down

1 Economical bikes

2 Not a good way to be caught

3 Call it off

4 Pullover beneficiaries

5 Bookkeeper's concerns: Abbr.

6 Gp. with many arms

7 Strauss' "__ Rosenkavalier"

8 Slow down

9 Hurries

10 Tattoo parlor supplies

11 Roman 601

12 Not hurry home from

13 Avant-garde quality

17 Aromatic cocktail

21 DŸsseldorf deity

24 Director DeMille

25 "I'll kneel down / And ___ thee forgiveness": King Lear

28 "Kidding"

30 Former attorney general Holder

31 Moody Blues hit with an exclamation point in its title

33 "When I was __ ... ": "H.M.S. Pinafore" lyric

34 Starts the day

35 Sample

36 Whoops it up

37 West

39 Hinge holder

40 Like stormy seas

44 Sauce served with mu shu pork

45 Chant

46 Profited

48 See 51-Across

49 Not at all calm

50 Judge's decrees

53 It might be resolved through mediation

55 Candy bar with a Nordic name

57 Sch. near the Appomattox River

58 Noisy bird

59 Chemical suffix

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments