Across
1 Opinion piece
6 Resident's winter expense
10 Formal agreement
14 Apartment agreement
15 Waist-measuring unit
16 River through Spain
17 Missouri's largest metropolis
19 Israel's Barak
20 Costa __
21 Cooking-with-garlic enticement
22 First leg of racing's Triple Crown
26 Prepare for the gala
28 Signaled on stage
29 "Sure, sure"
30 Sagan of "Cosmos"
31 Place to relax
34 1990 comedy about a detective posing as a teacher
39 Suffix with Japan or Brooklyn
40 Water conduit
41 Greek war god
42 Entertained with a tune
43 Unfavorable reputation
46 Oslo attraction honoring Heyerdahl's expedition
50 Run __ of the law
51 Old Norse explorer
52 Ball of smoke
53 "Roots" hero from Gambia
59 Mil. flying branch
60 "Say that's true ... "
61 Water from France
62 Vietnamese holidays
63 Haunted house sound
64 Fix errors in, as software
Down
1 Antlered grazer
2 Aegean, for one
3 __ Bernardino
4 Braying beast
5 Longs (for)
6 Minor setback
7 Room-size computer introduced in 1946
8 Perform on stage
9 Biblical "your"
10 Looked intently
11 Hate
12 Speck of bread
13 Start of the rest of your life, so it's said
18 In __: as found
21 One-named singer
22 New Hampshire city
23 Founded: Abbr.
24 1980s Chrysler line
25 Mongolian tent
26 What Brinker's boy plugged with a finger
27 Score-producing MLB stats
30 Is able to
31 "Get lost!"
32 Words from Wordsworth
33 Church recess
35 Online message
36 Corporal or colonel
37 1958 Chevalier musical
38 Half of Mork's sign-off
42 Fills with feathers, as a pillow
43 Richard who married Liz Taylor ... twice
44 Cambodia's continent
45 Knocked down
46 Done for
47 Helpful
48 Jack Sprat's diet restriction
49 High-IQ group
53 Actress Novak
54 Sci-fi aircraft
55 "__ seen worse"
56 Penpoint
57 Greek cross
58 Subj. with writing exercises