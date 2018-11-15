Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword Grid
Contributed

Across

1 Opinion piece

6 Resident's winter expense

10 Formal agreement

14 Apartment agreement

15 Waist-measuring unit

16 River through Spain

17 Missouri's largest metropolis

19 Israel's Barak

20 Costa __

21 Cooking-with-garlic enticement

22 First leg of racing's Triple Crown

26 Prepare for the gala

28 Signaled on stage

29 "Sure, sure"

30 Sagan of "Cosmos"

31 Place to relax

34 1990 comedy about a detective posing as a teacher

39 Suffix with Japan or Brooklyn

40 Water conduit

41 Greek war god

42 Entertained with a tune

43 Unfavorable reputation

46 Oslo attraction honoring Heyerdahl's expedition

50 Run __ of the law

51 Old Norse explorer

52 Ball of smoke

53 "Roots" hero from Gambia

59 Mil. flying branch

60 "Say that's true ... "

61 Water from France

62 Vietnamese holidays

63 Haunted house sound

64 Fix errors in, as software

Down

1 Antlered grazer

2 Aegean, for one

3 __ Bernardino

4 Braying beast

5 Longs (for)

6 Minor setback

7 Room-size computer introduced in 1946

8 Perform on stage

9 Biblical "your"

10 Looked intently

11 Hate

12 Speck of bread

13 Start of the rest of your life, so it's said

18 In __: as found

21 One-named singer

22 New Hampshire city

23 Founded: Abbr.

24 1980s Chrysler line

25 Mongolian tent

26 What Brinker's boy plugged with a finger

27 Score-producing MLB stats

30 Is able to

31 "Get lost!"

32 Words from Wordsworth

33 Church recess

35 Online message

36 Corporal or colonel

37 1958 Chevalier musical

38 Half of Mork's sign-off

42 Fills with feathers, as a pillow

43 Richard who married Liz Taylor ... twice

44 Cambodia's continent

45 Knocked down

46 Done for

47 Helpful

48 Jack Sprat's diet restriction

49 High-IQ group

53 Actress Novak

54 Sci-fi aircraft

55 "__ seen worse"

56 Penpoint

57 Greek cross

58 Subj. with writing exercises

