Across
1 Studio department
8 Fills with mortar, as tile
14 Invite
15 Traditional slow cooker
16 1963 Best Actor
17 '70s-'80s sitcom roommate
18 "By all means!"
19 Central California county
20 Contract details
21 Slips on
22 Put down
23 Latin I word
24 Pen output
25 __ warning
26 Formulation in Newton's "Principia"
30 Jokingly
31 "Coming Out of the Dark" singer
35 Height is an exception to it
37 Stylish beach resorts
40 Sanctuary part
41 Eponymous 2001 album
42 MBA subject
43 Part of a name on the 1989 album "Dr. Feelgood"
44 Congo jungle denizen
46 Sprint and others
48 Ice cream baron William
49 NSA home
50 "You had your chance!"
51 Certain permit holder
52 Pitching pro?
53 Mahmoud's PLO predecessor
54 Lose freshness
Down
1 First person indicator
2 Without dissent
3 Rundown areas
4 Revered emblem
5 Brown is one of them
6 Triage basis
7 Lab warning
8 First, second and third
9 Norah's dad
10 Like solitaire
11 Hue and cry
12 Uvula neighbor
13 Regular
15 "Paradise Lost" style
19 Bart Simpson's grandma
21 One whose business is growing
24 No gentle giant
25 Novel ending
27 First book of the Great Plains trilogy
28 Key chain attachments
29 "Say no more"
32 Roller coaster named for a mountain
33 Like some storage shelves
34 Wetsuit material
36 Sonata, e.g.
37 Heave
38 Summer beverage
39 Middle Eastern stuffed vegetable dishes
43 Software whiz
44 They're often involved in murders
45 Serf of Sparta
47 Mr. Peanut trademark
48 Doofus
50 Touch and go?