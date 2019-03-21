Try 3 months for $3
Crossword grid
Across

1 Studio department

8 Fills with mortar, as tile

14 Invite

15 Traditional slow cooker

16 1963 Best Actor

17 '70s-'80s sitcom roommate

18 "By all means!"

19 Central California county

20 Contract details

21 Slips on

22 Put down

23 Latin I word

24 Pen output

25 __ warning

26 Formulation in Newton's "Principia"

30 Jokingly

31 "Coming Out of the Dark" singer

35 Height is an exception to it

37 Stylish beach resorts

40 Sanctuary part

41 Eponymous 2001 album

42 MBA subject

43 Part of a name on the 1989 album "Dr. Feelgood"

44 Congo jungle denizen

46 Sprint and others

48 Ice cream baron William

49 NSA home

50 "You had your chance!"

51 Certain permit holder

52 Pitching pro?

53 Mahmoud's PLO predecessor

54 Lose freshness

Down

1 First person indicator

2 Without dissent

3 Rundown areas

4 Revered emblem

5 Brown is one of them

6 Triage basis

7 Lab warning

8 First, second and third

9 Norah's dad

10 Like solitaire

11 Hue and cry

12 Uvula neighbor

13 Regular

15 "Paradise Lost" style

19 Bart Simpson's grandma

21 One whose business is growing

24 No gentle giant

25 Novel ending

27 First book of the Great Plains trilogy

28 Key chain attachments

29 "Say no more"

32 Roller coaster named for a mountain

33 Like some storage shelves

34 Wetsuit material

36 Sonata, e.g.

37 Heave

38 Summer beverage

39 Middle Eastern stuffed vegetable dishes

43 Software whiz

44 They're often involved in murders

45 Serf of Sparta

47 Mr. Peanut trademark

48 Doofus

50 Touch and go?

